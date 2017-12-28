Ashley V. Falco
Woman arrested after allegedly robbing Harrisonville convenience store at gunpoint

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.com

December 28, 2017 11:19 AM

A 29-year-old woman from Harrisonville was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery after allegedly robbing a convenience store Dec. 23 at gunpoint, according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The Cass County prosecutor’s office filed the charge Dec. 28 against Ashley V. Falco, who was taken into custody and booked into the county jail. Bail was set at $75,000.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cass County deputies were called out to Jassi’s Supermart in the 21400 block of East 275th Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 after receiving a report of an armed robbery.

A clerk on duty at the convenience store described the suspect as a white, heavy-set female wearing a mask. The clerk said the suspect pointed a gun at him and demanded money from the cash register.

The suspect then fled on foot after taking cash from the register, the sheriff’s office said.

Cass County deputies, along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Harrisonville Police Department, searched the area for the suspect. A K-9 team also searched the area and tracked the suspect to an area on South Brookhart Drive and East 275th Street but didn’t find anyone.

The sheriff’s office said investigators on Dec. 27 followed-up on information regarding the robbery and detectives identified two subjects of interest, who were taken into custody for questioning.

A day later, Falco was charged with first-degree robbery.

Court records indicate the woman’s last known address was at a motel next to the convenience store.

A second subject was released without charges.

An arraignment in the case is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Feb. 8, 2018.

Kaitlyn Schwers: 816-234-7909, @kaitlynschwers

