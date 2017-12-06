Sheriff’s crime report: Raymore man charged with sodomy, child molestation

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office crime report reveals incidents occurring from Nov. 27-Dec. 3 in Cass County.
Archie
11/27/17 21:26 14005 339TH ST, ARCHIE
On Nov. 27 at approximately 2130 hours, a deputy was dispatched to a report of property damage in the 14000 block of East 339th Street near Archie. Upon arrival, the deputy located a stop sign which had been removed from the ground and was lying on the ground. Another stop sign at 319th Road and Hess Road was also located on its side. It is unknown if this was done by the same suspects. A witness saw the sign being removed but was unable to describe any suspects, the sheriff’s office said.
Belton
11/27/17 14:23 PROSPECT/CAMBRIDGE, BELTON
On Nov. 27 at approximately 1442 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the area of Prospect Avenue and Cambridge Road in report of a man striking a woman near the roadside. Dispatch advised that the reporting party described the vehicle as a blue SUV.
11/27/17 18:21 171ST ST, BELTON
On Nov. 27 at approximately 1832 hours, a deputy responded to the 1100 block of East 171st Street in Belton in regard to a trespass. Jack L. Vaught was identified as the suspect, and later arrested.
11/28/17 08:08 OIL WELL DR, BELTON
On Nov. 28 at approximately 0815 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 2300 block of Oil Well Drive in Belton in reference to a stealing of a motor vehicle. The victim reported his GMC Sierra was stolen overnight. The vehicle was later recovered and a suspect was identified.
11/28/17 15:02 STATE ROUTE Y, BELTON
On Nov. 28 at approximately 1515 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 21800 block of South Missouri Y in Peculiar in reference to a burglary. The victim reported that keys were stolen from his residence. No suspects have been identified.
11/29/17 10:15 OAK DR, BELTON
On Nov. 29, a deputy responded to the 21000 block of Oak Drive in in Belton in regard to a stolen vehicle. The deputy made contact with the victim who stated that the vehicle, a white 2002 Ford Excursion, had been stolen sometime between 8 p.m. Nov. 28 and 9 a.m. Nov. 29. A suspect has been identified in this incident.
11/29/17 18:59 211TH ST, BELTON
On Nov. 29, a deputy was dispatched to the 6500 block of East 211th Street in rural Belton regarding a burglary. Through an investigation, it was determined that several items had been taken. There is no suspect at this time.
Cass County
12/03/17 05:30 PECULIAR DR/N CASS PKWY
On Dec. 3 at approximately 0531 hours, a deputy conducted a traffic stop at North Cass Parkway and Peculiar Drive for failure to stop at a stop sign. Upon conducting a computer records check of the driver, a male, Jesus Lara, was found to have two felony warrants out of Johnson County, Kan., and was placed under arrest.
Cleveland
11/28/17 20:48 STATE ROUTE 2, CLEVELAND
On Nov. 28 at approximately 2100 hours, a deputy responded to the 6600 block of East Missouri 2 in Cleveland in regard to a burglary. A possible suspect was identified by the victims. No arrest has been made.
12/03/17 13:28 STATE LINE RD, CLEVELAND
On Dec. 3 at approximately 1330 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 22400 block of State Line Road in Cleveland in reference to a stealing. The reporting party said a log splitter was stolen from this property.
Drexel
11/29/17 00:05 2ND ST, DREXEL
On Nov. 29 at approximately 0006 hours, a deputy conducted a check of a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of North Second Street in Drexel. The driver, Michael Debiew, was arrested on a Jackson County warrant for possession of dangerous drugs.
Freeman
11/27/17 13:25 PONEY CREEK RD, FREEMAN
On Nov. 27, a deputy responded to the area of Poney Creek Road and the bridge over Poney Creek in Freeman for a report of a suspicious vehicle. A 2016 Chrysler 200 was located and determined to be stolen out of Butler.
11/30/17 07:20 PONEY CREEK RD, FREEMAN
On Nov. 30 at approximately 0751 hours, a deputy responded to the 6200 block of South Poney Creek Road in Freeman to investigate a suspicious vehicle. A gray Chevrolet pickup was found to be stolen out of Lafayette County. A suspect was placed in custody after a short foot pursuit.
Garden City
11/27/17 01:36 MAIN ST, GARDEN CITY
On Nov. 27 at approximately 0157 hours, a deputy was dispatched to a call by phone in reference to a stolen vehicle. The deputy made contact with the victim who told the deputy that her vehicle was stolen somewhere off Main Street in Garden City. No suspect has been identified.
11/27/17 17:02 Z HWY, GARDEN CITY
On Nov. 27, a deputy responded to the Seven Stop gas station on Missouri F in Garden City regarding stolen property. The deputy spoke with a male who said that he had information on a theft from Garden City. A suspect has been identified.
11/28/17 12:09 OLD DRUM RD, GARDEN CITY
On Nov. 28, a deputy conducted a stealing investigation in the 23300 block of South Old Drum Road in Garden City. The deputy made contact with the victim who reported that her 2015 Polaris Ranger 570 was stolen sometime overnight. A possible suspect has been identified but not contacted at this time.
12/02/17 03:54 7/F, GARDEN CITY
On Dec. 2 at 0354 hours, a deputy conducted a pedestrian check of two parties wearing dark clothing walking north on Missouri F at Missouri 7. One party, Summer Pullian, was found to have an outstanding warrant. The deputy transported Pulliam to the Cass County jail on a charge of stealing.
12/03/17 11:16 COBB STORAGE, GARDEN CITY
On Dec. 3, a deputy responded to Cobb Storage, located on Old Highway 7 in Garden City, for a report of a burglary. The reporting party said tools were stolen from the storage unit. No suspect has been identified at this time.
12/03/17 16:52 STATE ROUTE F, GARDEN CITY
On Dec. 3, a deputy responded to the 33100 block of South Missouri F in Garden City regarding a recovered stolen vehicle. There is limited suspect information at this time.
Gunn City
12/03/17 17:36 NORTH ST, GUNN CITY
On Dec. 3, a deputy responded to the 37500 block of North Street in Gunn City in reference to stealing. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a male and gathered information for the report.
Harrisonville
11/27/17 07:49 283RD ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Nov. 27, a deputy responded to the 21900 block of East 283rd Street in Harrisonville in reference to suspicious activity. The deputy observed a John Deere Gator UTV that ran into a row of pine trees on the north edge of the property. The UTV appeared to have been sitting there for an extended period of time. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Johnson’s Tow. The owner of the property has not been determined at this time.
11/27/17 09:55 MO 7, HARRISONVILLE
On Nov. 27, a deputy was dispatched to the lobby of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a reported trespass and harassment. The deputy contacted the victim who advised that he was harassed on Nov. 26 and someone trespassed onto his property. Suspects in this case have been identified.
11/27/17 10:27 WALL ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Nov. 27, a deputy investigated a report of a suspicious person at the Cass County Commissioner’s Office located at 102 E. Wall Street in Harrisonville. The subject has been identified.
11/30/17 17:08 MECHANIC ST, HARRISONVILLE
On 11/30/2017, at approximately 1752 hours, a deputy made contact with Jason L. McKinney at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office on a Cass County warrant. The deputy served a Cass County warrant after hours for first-degree statutory sodomy, first-degree child molestation, second-degree statutory sodomy, and second-degree child molestation. McKinney, of Raymore, is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment Jan. 25.
12/01/17 15:12 S.W. OUTER RD, HARRISONVILLE
On Dec. 1, a deputy responded to Sapp Bros, 27603 S.W. Outer Road in Harrisonville, for a report of stealing. A suspect was identified and issued a summons.
12/01/17 15:39 W MECHANIC/OAKLAND, HARRISONVILLE
On Dec. 1 at 1539 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the area of Mechanic Street and Oakland Street in Harrisonville in reference to providing K-9 assistance to the Harrisonville Police Department who were on the scene of a traffic stop. K-9 Champ alerted to the presence of the odor of narcotics in the vehicle. During a probable cause search, Harrisonville detectives located marijuana and $33,000 in cash.
12/01/17 18:09 NB 291/CRESTWOOD, HARRISONVILLE
On Dec. 1, a deputy assisted the Harrisonville Police Department with a vehicle pursuit. A suspect has been taken into custody.
12/02/17 02:20 291 HWY, HARRISONVILLE
On Dec. 2, a deputy was dispatched to QuikTrip in Harrisonville to assist an officer. The Harrisonville Police Department was out with a David R. Cook, who had active warrant out of Cass County for non-support. The subject was arrested and taken to the Cass County jail.
12/02/17 13:42 SHAFFER ESTATES, HARRISONVILLE
On Dec. 2, a deputy investigated a report of burglary in the 24100 block of East Shaffer Estates in Harrisonville. A suspect has been identified and arrested.
12/03/17 16:30 MECHANIC ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Dec. 3 at approximately 1630 hours, an inmate was sprayed with oleoresin capsicum solution after attempting to damage a jail cell.
12/03/17 18:13 MECHANIC ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Dec. 3 at approximately 1814 hours, an inmate was sprayed with oleoresin capsicum after tampering with a cell camera and refusing staff orders.
Kansas City
12/01/17 13:23 70TH ST, KANSAS CITY
On Dec. 1 at approximately 1323 hours, a deputy was dispatched to Cass Regional Medical Center in reference to a dog bite. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a male and gathered information for the report.
Loch Lloyd
11/27/17 14:41 COUNTRY CLUB, LOCH LLOYD
On Nov. 27, a deputy contacted a female at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a reported stealing. A suspect has been identified.
Lone Jack
11/29/17 16:58 161ST ST, LONE JACK
On Nov. 29 at approximately 1821 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 35700 block of East 161st Street near Lone Jack in reference to cows out. The cattle had caused property damage to the victim’s yard and pond behind his residence. The suspect has been identified.
Peculiar
11/28/17 09:42 215TH CT, PECULIAR
On Nov. 28, a deputy recovered a stolen camper trailer in the 14400 block of East 215th Court in Peculiar. A suspect has been identified.
11/28/17 10:01 MOORE RD, PECULIAR
On Nov. 28 at approximately 1206 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 22800 block of Moore Road in Peculiar in reference to a report of property damage. A male reported that his fence had been struck by a vehicle. A suspect was identified.
12/03/17 02:10 PECULIAR WAY/SCHOOL RD, PECULIAR
On Dec. 3 at approximately 0210 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop in the area of Peculiar Way and School Road on a white passenger car for having expired license plates. A search of the vehicle revealed narcotics and drug paraphernalia. The driver was arrested and transported to the jail.
Pleasant Hill
11/27/17 17:15 15 MERLE RD, PLEASANT HILL
On Nov. 27, a deputy responded to Merle Road in Pleasant Hill in reference to a possible burglary. The deputy made contact with a homeowner on Merle Road who said his neighbor had not been home in months. The man said he observed the door to his neighbor’s camper had been forced open on Nov. 25, and said he did not know his neighbor’s name or how to contact him. At this time, the owner of the property has not been contacted.
11/29/17 20:10 HUBACH HILL RD, PLEASANT HILL
On Nov. 29 at 2032 hours, a deputy arrived in the 18000 block of East Hubach Hills Road and made contact with the victim who reported a chainsaw and three DeWalt power tools being stolen out of his garage sometime in the past five days.
12/02/17 16:23 MERLE RD, PLEASANT HILL
On Dec. 2 at approximately 1626 hours, a deputy was dispatched to a home on Merle Road in Pleasant Hill in reference to a report of trespassing. The reporting party said a male subject trespassed on his property. A summons was issued.
Raymore
11/30/17 10:20 LYNE AVE, RAYMORE
On Nov. 30 at approximately 1020 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation of a vehicle with stolen license plates in the 1500 block of North Lyne Avenue in Raymore. Two subjects were placed into custody and taken to the Cass County jail after the investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen out of Kansas City.
12/02/17 00:23 PARK DR., RAYMORE
On Dec. 2 at 0025 minutes, a deputy was dispatched to the 800 block of Park Drive in Raymore in reference to providing K-9 assistance to the Raymore Police Department who were on the scene of a suspicious vehicle call. K-9 Champ alerted to the presence of the odor of narcotics in the vehicle and marijuana was located during a probable cause search.
12/03/17 08:22 MULLEN AVE, RAYMORE
On Dec. 3 at approximately 0825 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 900 block of North Mullen Avenue in Raymore in reference to an ex parte violation. An investigation revealed a violation was committed. A suspect was identified.
12/03/17 21:33 MULLEN AVE, RAYMORE
On Dec. 3 at approximately 2151 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 1500 block of North Mullen Avenue for property damage. Upon arrival, the deputy spoke with a female who stated someone gained entry into her house and removed her deadbolt. A suspect was identified.
Strasburg
11/29/17 13:43 STATE ROUTE 58, STRASBURG
On Nov. 29 at approximately 1347 hours, a deputy was dispatched to conduct a residence check in the 600 block of Missouri 58 in Strasburg in reference to a person of interest to the Holden Police Department. The subject was identified and detained and then taken to a designated location for the requesting agency.
