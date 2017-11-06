Longtime library clerk ready to ‘check out’ from Harrisonville branch

Longtime library clerk set to ‘check out’ in Harrisonville
After more than 33 years, Gayle Archer has retired from the Cass County Public Library. Her last day was Nov. 9.
Archer started as an Archie sub in February 1984. She then worked 20 hours a week as a tech services clerk and 20 hours a week as a library clerk starting in July 1985.
By June 1986, Archer started working full-time as a library clerk at the Harrisonville branch.
Archer says her plans for life after the library are “to enjoy her great grandkids and shopping at flea markets, and to just enjoy life.”
Google Fiber to resume work in Raymore
The city of Raymore announced recently that Google Fiber will be expanding its in-ground fiber network starting this month.
According to a news release from the city, Google Fiber is expected to use a new installation method that’s supposed to be faster and cause less disruption.
Representatives from Google Fiber met with the city to express their interest in returning to the community to expand its fiber service to nine additional neighborhoods: Creekmoore, Remington, Foxhaven, The Good Ranch, LeMore, Peaceful Meadows, Cedar Ridge, Stonegate, and Timber Trails.
The city said construction could begin as early at Nov. 15 — depending on permit and licensing applications.
During this phase, contractors will be working the right-of-way and utility easements in front of homes again, so the city is asking residents to mark irrigation and invisible fence systems to ensure that contractors know where they’re located.
The city is offering residents free pink yard flags to mark these systems. The yard flags can be picked up at City Hall anytime from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit www.raymore.com.
HHS students making videos to help police with Shop with a Cop
Harrisonville High School students have shot and edited short videos to help spread the word about the Harrisonville Police Department’s annual Shop with a Cop.
Two of the videos have been posted to the police department’s Facebook page. The most recent features officers driving the famous General Lee from the 1980s TV hit “Dukes of Hazzard.”
Some of the scenes were shot with a drone owned by the school district.
The annual Shop with a Cop event is Dec. 16. The agency’s goal is to raise $15,000 to take 150 local children shopping for Christmas.
To donate to Shop with a Cop, contact the police department at 816-380-8929, email jhofer@harrisonville.com, or mail your donation to 205 N. Lexington St., Harrisonville, MO 64701.
For more information, visit the Harrisonville Police Department Facebook page.
Cass Career Center announces upcoming classes
The Cass Career Center recently announced its upcoming community education classes, which begin later this month.
▪ ▪ Intro to Computers, a class for beginners who want to learn how to email and use the internet — 1-3 p.m. on Wednesdays, Nov. 15 to Dec. 13 at the Harrisonville branch of the Cass County Public Library. The fee to join is $60;
▪ ▪ Metal Art/Sign Making is a class for students to learn shop safety, grinding, AutoCAD metal plasma cutting, and a variety of metal coloring techniques to create a finished project — 5:30-7 p.m. on Mondays, Nov. 13 to Dec. 11 at the Cass Career Center. The fee to participate is $125, which includes all supplies for one project;
▪ ▪ Intro to Excel, an introductory class to Microsoft Office Excel 2013 — 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Nov. 28 to Dec. 19 at the Cass Career Center.
▪ ▪ Home Horticulture: Basket Plantings is a class where students will learn stem, woody, section, and division cutting techniques with common house plants. Students will create six baskets or pots to take home — 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 20 at the Cass Career Center. The fee is $30, which includes all supplies.
▪ ▪ A class on wreath-making, where students will create a fresh 16-inch holiday wreath made from cedar branches — 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 27 at the Cass Career Center. The fee is $30.
For more information, call Felicia at the Cass Career Center at 816-380-3253, ext. 7223.
Belton Regional receives ‘A’ for patient safety
The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit health care ratings organization, recently released its latest Hospital Safety Grades.
The ranking assigns letter grades to hospitals nationwide for their performance in preventing medical errors, infections, and other harms.
Belton Regional Medical Center, which is part of HCA Midwest Health, was one of 832 hospitals in the country awarded an “A.”
To view the 2017 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.
Cass Regional Auxiliary honored by state organization
The Cass Regional Medical Center Auxiliary was honored by the Missouri Association of Hospital Auxiliaries on Nov. 2 for its volunteer services during the Missouri Hospital Association’s 95th Annual Convention & Trade Show in Osage Beach, Mo.
The Cass Regional Auxiliary was selected as the 2017 “Auxiliary of the Year” in Category 1. The organization’s members were recognized for outstanding service between July 1, 2016, and June 30, 2017.
For more information about the Cass Regional Auxiliary, visit the hospital’s website.
