Local real estate agent recognized in Ingram’s ‘20 in their Twenties’

Star Sessions with Julia Othmer

Pianist and singer-songwriter Julia Othmer was the guest Monday, Oct. 30, 2017 on Star Sessions with host Timothy Finn at the Blue Room in the Historic 18th & Vine District. Othmer, born in Kentucky and raised in Kansas City, has toured all over North America and internationally. She has released two albums, “Oasis Motel” and most recently, “Sound,” which was completed in December. This song is titled "Hold Me."