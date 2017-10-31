Local real estate agent recognized in Ingram’s ‘20 in their Twenties’
Scott Swaggart, a real estate agent from Belton, was recently named to Ingram’s Magazine’s “20 in Their Twenties,” a program that recognizes young professionals for setting standards of excellence.
Ingram’s is a Kansas City-based business news publication.
Swaggart, 27, works with Keller Williams Real Estate. His office is located in Raymore.
Swaggart told the magazine he got his real-estate license and set out to become an entrepreneur in July 2016.
“Since then, he has created a real-estate portfolio by acquiring dozens of investment properties, flipped half a dozen homes, and developed multiple income-producing businesses, generating $6 million in sales in his first year,” Swaggart’s profile read.
Aside from selling homes, Swaggart serves on the planning commission in Belton and on the boards of both the Belton Educational Foundation and Keller Williams Southland Partners Agent Leadership Council.
Used book sale next week
The Cass County Public Library will be holding a used book sale Nov. 9-11 around the corner from the Northern Resource Center branch at the North Cass Retail Center in Belton.
The sale will include hardback books, paperbacks, DVDs, CDs, children’s books, and more.
All proceeds from the book sale will go toward funding projects within the library system.
Donated items for the sale may be dropped off at the sale location within the North Cass Retail Center in Belton.
Drop-off times for donations at this site will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 7, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 8, and 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 9.
A schedule of the sale dates, times, and special sale events is included:
▪ 5-8 p.m., Nov. 9: Friends of the Cass County Public Library Preview Night. Entrance requires a current Friends of the Cass County Public Library Membership. Attendees may purchase a membership at the door for $25.
▪ 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Nov. 10: Sale will be open to the public.
▪ 9 a.m.-noon, Nov. 11: Half-Price Morning. Teachers get items free.
▪ Noon-1 p.m., Nov. 11: Fill a Sack for $1.
Volunteers are needed are throughout the week.
For more information or to donate items, contact the Northern Resource Center Branch at 816-331-0049 or ccplf@casscolibrary.org.
Cass County students attend National FFA Convention
Thirteen members of the Cass Career Center Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter recently returned from the 90th National FFA Convention, which took place Oct. 25-28 in Indianapolis.
The local students joined more than 65,000 other FFA members throughout the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.
FFA members learned the importance of transforming their local communities by being leaders in the agriculture industry and also attended a session featuring U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos along with motivational speaker Laila Ali.
Cass Career Center FFA members also went to the National FFA Career Show and toured Hunter’s Honey Beef Farm as well as Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
More than 3,000 members received the FFA’s highest honor, the American FFA Degree, during the convention’s final day.
The Cass Career Center FFA Chapter had six members achieve this degree this year — Kate Charnesky, Jarrett Craig, Abby Kirk, Mikaila Livingston, Cheyenne Osterberg, and Isaac Schrock.
