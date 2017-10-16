Drugs, more than $11K in cash found after traffic stop in Harrisonville City Park

Harrisonville police arrested a driver from Peculiar after finding more than an ounce of methamphetamine, more than four ounces of marijuana and $11,520 in cash during a traffic stop at City Park on Oct. 14.
The Cass County prosecutor’s office charged the driver, Darin W. Thomas, with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.
The charges come after police stopped a black 2000 GMC Sierra pickup truck that Thomas, 45, was driving at around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 14 in Harrisonville City Park, according to a news release from the agency. Thomas was not wearing a seat belt, a probable cause statement said.
During the traffic stop, police noted that Thomas appeared to be “very nervous with his hands shaking.” When an officer asked Thomas what he was doing, the driver said he was going to a family reunion at the park.
The probable cause statement said the officer asked Thomas if he could search the truck, and the driver declined the search. The officer then said he would conduct a free air sniff with the agency’s K-9, Uxo.
A second officer at the scene of the traffic stop said he saw a plastic baggie with a green leafy substance in Thomas’s right-side cargo pocket. That’s when an officer placed Thomas in handcuffs.
On the driver’s side door, the agency said its K-9 sensed an odor of narcotics. The dog went inside the truck on the front driver’s seat, and a soft case was found underneath the center console. Inside the case, police said they found a large sum of cash in rubber bands, which was later counted up to be $11,520 in cash.
A Harrisonville detective who arrived at the scene moments later said he advised Thomas of his rights and asked the driver if he understood, which he stated he did. The detective then asked Thomas if there was anything in the truck. Thomas answered that he didn’t know.
The detective said he opened the tailgate of the truck. Police said the truck had a black bed cover with the tailgate closed. On the truck bed, police found a blue cooler. Inside the cooler, police said they found several digital scales, multiple baggies, glass smoking pipes and a green leafy substance packaged separately with names, such as “Cotton Candy Kush,” “Fort Nelson,” and “Snowball,” and the weight of the substances in grams written with a black marker on the packaging.
Police also said they found a large magnetic box with a drawstring pouch inside. The pouch had four baggies of a crystal white substance. Police said the substance later tested positive for methamphetamine.
Along with methamphetamine, police also found two sets of digital scales with residue, a glass smoking pipe with residue and more plastic baggies.
All of the items found in the truck were sent to a crime laboratory of the Missouri State Highway Patrol for drug testing.
Online court records indicate Thomas has been charged and convicted previously for drug possession in Jackson and Cass counties. Most recently, Thomas pleaded guilty in Jackson County to possession of a controlled substance in 2014, and was ordered to serve two years of supervised probation. Court records said Thomas completed probation in 2016.
Thomas was charged in Cass County on Oct. 15 following the traffic stop in City Park. He remained in the Cass County jail Oct. 16 with bail set at $35,000.
