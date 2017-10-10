Cass County DARE Unit hosts assemblies featuring Retro Bill
The DARE unit of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office welcomed Retro Bill to assemblies at 17 schools Oct. 10-12.
Retro Bill, from Hollywood, Calif., is a writer, producer, actor, artist and motivational speaker, a news release said.
In working with the DARE program, Retro Bill travels across the country as well as Canada to speak with students and conduct presentations for law enforcement trainings and companies.
The sheriff’s office said the opportunity was made possible by a collaborative effort between Sheriff Jeff Weber and Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson.
Retro Bill was invited to speak at 17 schools across Cass and Bates counties.
A free Retro Bill Family Event is scheduled 6 p.m. Oct. 14 in the Pleasant Hill High School auditorium.
Raymore receives ‘SolSmart Gold’ award
The city of Raymore announced this month that SolSmart, a program funded by the U.S. Department of Energy SunShot Initiative, awarded a gold designation to the city for its leadership in advancing solar energy.
Raymore has been recognized for adopting programs and practices that make it faster, easier and cheaper to go solar, a news release from the city said.
The city said that a SolSmart designation shows that Raymore is looking to attract solar industry investment and generate economic development and local jobs.
To achieve the designation, cities and counties take steps to reduce non-hardware costs that can increase the time and money it takes to install a solar energy system. The SolSmart designation team, led by the International City/County Management Association, evaluates participating communities.
The city of Raymore said it has developed a streamlined process for planning, permitting and approving solar projects since 2015. City staff have also partnered businesses and homeowners, with state and federal help, to offset costs for solar projects.
Summit Theatre Group presents ‘Wings’
The Summit Theatre Group’s production of “Wings” takes the stage tonight at the MCC-Longview’s Cultural Arts Center, 500 SW Longview Road in Lee’s Summit.
Wings, which begins at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13-14 and 20-21 and at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 22, tells the story of a 70-year-old aviator named Emily Stilson and her recovery from a stroke.
Ellie DeShon of Lenexa plays the lead role in a cast that also includes Petra Allen (Amy) of Leawood, Bill Bergman (Mr. Brownstein) of Grandview, David Innis (Billy) of Overland Park, Jill Sueltz (nurse) of Raymore, and Larie Nelson (doctor) of Lake Quivira.
Lee’s Summit residents Betsy Sexton and Tom Eagle, both serve as the stage director and projectionist, respectively.
The play is directed by Terry Erbe, who is excited to stage a show that delves into social and health issues for an older generation. But he thinks Stilson’s journey will resonate with theater-goers of all ages.
“I think everyone will find something about her that is familiar, something brave and ironic and funny, and perhaps a little heartbreaking,” Erbe said in a release. “What more can you ask from a night at the theatre?”
Stroke survivors will discuss their experience in unique “talk back” sessions after each performance.
Tickets for the show, which are available at both Lee’s Summit Hy-Vee locations or online at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3065515 are $15 for adults or $12 for students and seniors.
