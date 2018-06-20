Belton woman missing since Sunday; police ask for your help

Police are asking for help in finding a missing 26-year-old Belton woman who has been missing since Sunday and last heard from that evening.
An statewide endangered person advisory has been issued for Jessica Nicole Parsons. She was described as a white female, about 5-foot, 2-inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. She has a birth mark on her right temple and a Native American symbol on her left shoulder.
It was unknown what she was wearing.
Parsons was last seen Sunday when she left home on foot for a walk in Memorial Park at 998 Commercial St. She last texted with family around 5:15 p.m.
She has not been seen or heard from since and cell phone pings shows activity up to 10 p.m. Sunday, but nothing afterward, according to police.
Police ask anyone who has seen Parsons or has any information about her whereabouts is asked call 911, the Belton police at 816-331-1500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 (TIPS).
