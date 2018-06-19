Body found Tuesday in a rural Cass County hayfield

A man's body was found Tuesday morning in a Cass County hayfield. The cause of death was not immediately apparent.
The body was found by a civilian about 9:30 a.m. in the 23500 block of South Airport Road in rural Harrisonville.
An autopsy will be performed Wednesday by the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office in an attempt to determine the cause of death, according to Capt. Kevin Tieman with the Cass County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities are still working to determine the man's identity.
"Right now there’s nothing obvious that leads us down the route of a homicide," Tieman said.
