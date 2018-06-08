Leawood woman goes on morning run and never returns home. Police seek public's help

The Leawood Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate a 52-year-old woman who has not been seen since she went out for a run early Friday.
Mianne Sell left a note before leaving her home near 143rd Street and Roe Avenue. When she didn't return home around 10:30 a.m., her husband called police. Officers canvassed the area to no avail.
Se ll is described as a white female, 5-feet tall and weighing 90 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Sell was likely wearing black shorts and gray shoes.
Anyone with information should call the Leawood Police Department at 913-642-7700.
