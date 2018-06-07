From gruesome wars to Picasso portraits: KC-born photographer David Douglas Duncan dies

KC native David Douglas Duncan dies at 102 Esteemed photojournalist and Kansas City native David Douglas Duncan died June 7, 2018, at 102. He was widely considered one of the finest photojournalists of the 20th century. Tammy Ljungblad ×

