Northbound I-435 on KC's east side closed after semitractor-trailer catches fire

A semitractor-trailer caught fire Tuesday afternoon, forcing northbound Interstate 435 to be closed at I-70 on Kansas City's east side.
The truck caught fire about 12:30 p.m. just north of U.S. 40 along northbound I-435.
Video from Kansas City Scout traffic cameras in the area showed thick black smoke billowing from a fully engulfed semi. Flames could be seen on the traffic cameras as well.
In addition to northbound I-435 being closed, ramps from I-70 to northbound I-435 also were closed. Southbound traffic on I-435 was slow moving through the area as the black smoke drifted over those lanes.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
