KCK man dies in Parkville head-on crash on Missouri 9

A Kansas City, Kan., man died Sunday in a head-on collision in Parkville when his car was hit head-on by a vehicle that crossed over into his path.
Larry G. Kelly, 75, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kelly was traveling north on Missouri 9 near Riss Lake in Parkville about 2 p.m. when a vehicle in the southbound lane crossed into his path, the Missouri Highway Patrol reported.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 35-year-old Kansas City woman, and her 15-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries.
Kelly was wearing a seat belt, the report said. The two occupants of the other car were not wearing seat belts.
Comments