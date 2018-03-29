Superintendent Frank Dahman of Harrisonville schools is on leave, board member says

Frank Dahman, the superintendent of the Harrisonville School District, is on leave, according to a Harrisonville Board of Education member.
"He is on leave, and that's all I can tell you," Chris Bell, a school board member since late 2016, said on Thursday.
Bell declined to answer questions about when Dahman's leave took effect, whether the leave was temporary and who would serve as the acting superintendent.
The Board of Education went into closed session on Wednesday to discuss legal matters and personnel records, according to an agenda of the meeting.
Neither a district spokeswoman nor Board President RJ Knox could be immediately reached Thursday night.
Frank Dahman's son, Joe Dahman, was the subject of a Harrisonville police investigation into allegations of inappropriate contact between him and a student.
Joe Dahman had been a support staff member and coach at Harrisonville High School since 2015. He resigned after the allegations came to light.
Lt. Chris Osterberg previously told The Star he believed investigators had built a "solid case" that was turned over to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office in December. No charges have been filed.
