A few things to know about "March For Our Lives" KC on Saturday

An estimated 800 student-led marches against gun violence and for stricter gun laws are likely to take place across the country on Saturday, including one here in Kansas City.
In the Kansas City "March For Our Lives," organizers are hoping as many as 10,000 will join a rally and march at noon in Frank A Theis Park, just south of the Nelson Atkins Museum. In Topeka, students, parents and teachers plan to converge on the capitol steps there to support the national movement launched by survivors of last month's Parkland, Fla., mass shooting.
Here are a few things you need to know about the Kansas City event.
What it is
Never miss a local story.
The March for Our Lives event was conceived and organized by #NeverAgain, students who survived the Valentines day, mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School., in Parkland along with Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun control advocacy group.
The march is the second national event organized by students, who on March 14 coordinated a national school walkout day. Thousands of students across the country, including many in Kansas and Missouri, walked out of class for 17 minutes in remembrance of the 17 students and teachers killed in the Stoneman Douglas shooting.
Saturday's march organizers have said they have three primary demands: Ban assault weapons, such as the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle used in the Parkland shooting; prohibit the sale of high-capacity magazines; tighten loopholes on background checks and implement laws that would require background checks for every gun purchase.
The main March For Our Lives rally is expected to bring up to 500,000 protesters to downtown Washington, D.C..
Participants and attendees will likely use the hashtags #MarchForOurLives, #Enoughisenough and #Neveragain on social media.
What will happen in KC
The event will take place Saturday at noon in Theis Park, 533 Emmanual Clever Blvd. near Oak Street and Volker Boulevard just south of the Nelson Atkins Museum. Performances, including music, slam poetry and speeches from students, community activists and family members of people killed by gun violence, will continue until about 3 p.m.
Mayor Sly James will speak at 2 p.m. Afterward, attendees can join a memorial march to the Country Club Plaza and back, remembering the 17 lives lost in Parkland and the more than 400 people shot and 138 killed in more than 200 school shootings since the December 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
Parking
Organizers have arranged for people with the Lyft app to get a free ride, courtesy of the Lyft company, from their parked car to the march area. The dropoff location will be at Kauffman Memorial Garden adjacent to the park.
Parking has not been approved for attendees at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. While the university will not be policing their lots during the march, it will enforce its permit parking regulations.
Handicap parking is available in the Kauffman Memorial Garden lot just east of Theis Park.
Comments