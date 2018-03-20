Kansas chemist Syed Jamal freed from jail pending his deportation case

Lawrence scientist Syed A. Jamal was freed from jail Tuesday by a U.S. District Court judge in Kansas City pending the outcome of his deportation case.

The Bangladeshi-born Jamal, 55, had been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement since his Jan. 24 arrest for overstaying his visa.

Jamal has been held at the Platte County jail, cut off from his family except for Sunday visits behind glass. He did not attend the hearing. The government blocked his appearance, arguing the federal court had no jurisdiction over his detention. The government lost that argument.

For the first time in a month, Syed Jamal's family was able to see him in person at the Platte County Detention Center.

Jamal's wife, Angela Zaynaub Chowdhury, spoke for her husband Tuesday.

"I have so many people to thank, the whole community," she said.

Jamal's attorney, Rehka Sharma-Crawford, said she was thankful for the court's ruling but acknowledged that Jamal has a difficult road ahead to stay in the country. Referring to Jamal's three U.S.-born children, she said, "I made a promise to those kids to bring their dad home."

Family members of Syed Jamal arrive at federal courthouse for hearing on Tuesday, March 20.

More than 100 supporters packed the courtroom, overflowing into a nearby one where a video feed of the proceedings was shown. U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark's courtroom erupted in applause shortly after she left the bench.

Jamal has been a student, researcher and adjunct professor in the Kansas City region for more than 30 years. He was taken into ICE custody in 2012 with expired papers but allowed to stay on orders of supervision, in which Jamal checked in regularly with immigration officials to obtain work permits.

His latest permit extended to October 2018, but that allowance was rescinded by ICE when agents arrested Jamal outside his home on the way to taking his daughter to school.

After Syed Jamal of Lawrence was picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents his 14-year-old son, Taseen Jamal, wrote a letter pleading for help to stop his father's deportation.

The Board of Immigration Appeals in February issued a temporary stay of deportation while Jamal was in ICE custody on a flight headed to his native country. He has since been at the Platte County Jail.

Jamal's story went viral after friends and family launched an online petition for a stay of his deportation. The Change.org site had garnered 108,000 as of Monday. Since Feb. 2, a GoFundMe campaign has raised nearly $75,000 for the family, for whom Jamal is the sole breadwinner.

Tuesday's ruling does not keep Jamal from being deported.

U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins, a Kansas Republican, has introduced a so-called private bill that would grant permanent residency to Jamal and his wife, who also is Bangladeshi. Such bills affecting a specific party rarely pass.