Beef jerky to blame for Kansas traffic wreck, lawsuit claims

A driver's bad reaction to eating hot beef jerky is to blame for a 2017 traffic crash, a Kansas man injured in the wreck alleges in a lawsuit.
Steven W. Sheldon suffered multiple serious injuries in the wreck Sept. 30 in Kiowa County.
Sheldon was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Christopher W. Redman of Carl Junction, Mo., who according to the lawsuit, had a past medical history of "severe acid reflux."
At times, those attacks were so bad that Redman was not able to drive and his wife had to take him to get emergency medical help, the suit alleges.
"The defendant knew or reasonably should have known that eating certain foods would aggravate his acid reflux disease and cause him to aspirate or become disoriented to such an extent that he would be unable to safely and competently drive," the lawsuit alleges.
According to the lawsuit:
On the day of the wreck, Redman allegedly bought hot beef jerky and began eating it as he drove.
He began having hiccups and "feeling bad. "
Sheldon asked him to pull over and let him drive, but Redman refused and continued to drive.
Redman then began to aspirate and passed out, losing control of the vehicle and crashing.
Sheldon was knocked unconscious and suffered a "severe traumatic brain injury." He also suffered a number of fractured bones and had to have surgery to repair the damage to his left shoulder.
The suit filed in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan., seeks an unspecified amount in damages.
