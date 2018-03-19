Will Syed Jamal get out of jail this week? Judge could rule Tuesday

SHARE COPY LINK Syed Jamal first arrived in Kansas City in 1987 and is now detained by ICE at the Platte County Detention Center facing possible deportation. Neil Nakahodo, Rick Montgomery, Shelly Yang, Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

Syed Jamal first arrived in Kansas City in 1987 and is now detained by ICE at the Platte County Detention Center facing possible deportation. Neil Nakahodo, Rick Montgomery, Shelly Yang, Keith Myers The Kansas City Star