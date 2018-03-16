Fired FBI Director Comey to promote book 'A Higher Loyalty' in Kansas City

Former FBI Director James Comey, famously fired by President Donald Trump, will promote his upcoming book "A Higher Loyalty" with a stop in Kansas City on May 25.

It will be the last stop currently scheduled on a book tour that begins upon the April 17 publication of Comey's account of his two-decade career in Washington. In particular, the book is anticipated for its coverage of the Hillary Clinton email investigation as well as the Trump campaign's relationship with Russia.

Comey served as FBI director from 2013 to 2017 and was appointed by President Barack Obama. Previously, as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Comey oversaw prosecutions from the Mafia to Martha Stewart.

"We like to have real diversity in the speakers that we bring in," said Vivien Jennings, founder and president of Rainy Day Books in Fairway, which is hosting the Kansas City event. "We like to give people the opportunity to hear these people on site in Kansas City. They can hear them directly and make up their own mind."





Tickets will be available beginning 4:15 a.m. Monday at rainydaybooks.com/JamesComey Admission for one is $35 plus tax and includes a hardcover copy of "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies. and Leadership." There will not be a signing opportunity.