Mizzou and KU chapters of this fraternity have been closed indefinitely

Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapters at both the University of Missouri and the University of Kansas have been closed indefinitely this month by the fraternity's national headquarters.
The Sigma Alpha Epsilon national headquarters said multiple health and safety violations prompted the closures after both chapters were investigated earlier this school year.
"All of the collegiate members have been suspended indefinitely from the Fraternity," national spokesperson Johnny Sao said in a statement related to the Mizzou closure. "The chapter will remain closed for no less than four years or until the last current members have graduated or left the institution."
A similar statement was issued regarding the closure at the University of Kansas.
The Mizzou chapter was issued the cease-and-desist order in December after allegations of infractions surfaced. It was not clear what those violations entailed.
Chapter president Ben Widger said that fraternity leaders were informed on a Monday night phone call from fraternity service center representatives that it was being shut down.
"We’re all pretty shocked and blindsided," Widger, a sophomore, said.
Widger said that after he took office in November, he and other chapter leaders initiated a membership review, and ultimately decided that 26 fraternity members should be expelled from the chapter, a "huge deal" for fraternity leadership. Shortly after, the chapter was informed by headquarters than an anonymous letter had prompted an investigation.
Widger said he and other members complied with the cease-and-desist order and "shutting us down didn’t seem like it was on the table."
He said that he was provided few details about what the original allegations were or what findings ultimately prompted the chapter's closing.
"Even if things went on that shouldn’t have gone on, even though I don’t think they were to a degree that warranted shutting down, we took steps to fix that," Widger said. "I feel like (the membership review) wasn't taken into account."
The members of Mizzou's Sigma Alpha Epsilon must vacate their house by next Friday.
The Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter at the University of Kansas was ordered to suspend operations on Jan. 19.
On Jan. 31, before it's closure by its national headquarters, the KU chapter was sanctioned by the university for violations related to "organizational responsibility," "harm to persons," and "hazing."
The closings come as both national fraternity centers and university officials across the country have cracked down on violations related to hazing, alcohol consumption and sexual assault.
This week, the Interfraternity Council at KU on Monday announced a self-imposed temporary freeze on all activities for the 24 fraternities that it governs. Chapter presidents have pushed back against the freeze, which was implemented by a small group of Interfraternity Council executive officers.
Fraternity leaders will determine whether the freeze will remain in place at a meeting on Thursday night.
At least two other fraternities, including Delta Upsilon and Sigma Phi Epsilon, have been sanctioned for misbehavior at KU since the beginning of the spring semester. A warning related to behavior connected to hazing expired for the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity in December.
A similar freeze was initiated at Mizzou, where at least 11 chapters are under investigation by the University of Missouri’s Office of Student Accountability and Support, according to the Columbia Daily Tribune.
The Interfraternity Council suspended new member activities at all fraternities for two weeks on March 8.
