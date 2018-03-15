Korean War uniforms, firearms and other artifacts transferred to Truman Library

The Korean War is often called the forgotten war.
But a defunct Korean War museum in Illinois has taken steps to ensure that its collection is not forgotten.
The Korean War Veterans National Museum & Library, which formerly operated out of a storefront in Springfield, announced Wednesday its collection had been transferred to the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum in Independence.
"The Korean War is one of the most significant wars that Americans have ever fought," board chairman Denis Healy said in a statement. "We are honored to be working with the (Truman Library) to ensure that the stories and history of the Korean War live on."
Never miss a local story.
The Korean museum abruptly closed last summer after years of troubled finances, according to The State Journal-Register of Springfield.
The museum's collection included uniforms, firearms and other donated items from the 1950-53 war that killed nearly 34,000 Americans.
Truman authorized the use of U.S. military forces to defend South Korea after it was invaded by North Korea.
Truman Library Director Kurt Graham said in a statement that it is fitting that the Korean museum's collection come to the presidential library.
"We are pleased that veterans' historical materials will be preserved for future generations and made available for research, display, education and public programs," Graham said.
Lacey Helmig, a spokeswoman for the Truman Library Institute, said the Korean collection is large and is still being processed.
"It is unlikely that any items will be displayed until at least 2020, but there is a high probability that some of these items will be on display in the new permanent exhibition when the Truman Library renovation is completed," said Helmig.
Comments