Judge says Corps of Engineers is responsible for damaging floods along Missouri River

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 206 Hundreds of plaintiffs file lawsuit over Missouri River flooding Pause 214 Lincoln Prep students march to City Hall in protest of gun violence 33 Raw video: Scene of reported shooting in the 3500 block of Prospect Ave. 44 KCK police find man fatally shot in vehicle 16 Raw video: Crash after police chase at 60th and Holmes 59 Residents escape burning apartment building on Linwood Boulevard 36 Firefighters work to extinguish apartment building fire in Kansas City 37 Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside 159 Sunayana Dumala, widow of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, leads peace walk to Austin’s Bar & Grill 189 Seldom-seen items from Harry Truman on display in new exhibit Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hundreds of plaintiffs filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging actions of the United States Army Corps of Engineers and seeking damages caused by flooding along the Missouri River from 2006 to 2011. Here are excerpts from a press conference h Monty Davis The Kansas City Star

Hundreds of plaintiffs filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging actions of the United States Army Corps of Engineers and seeking damages caused by flooding along the Missouri River from 2006 to 2011. Here are excerpts from a press conference h Monty Davis The Kansas City Star