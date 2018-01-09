Kansas teacher receives worldwide response after Twitter lesson goes viral

On Monday afternoon, Osage City Elementary School teacher CJ Marple, with the help of his third-grade students, sent a tweet into the universe.
“I am a 3rd grade teacher in Kansas,” Marple tweeted. “I am trying to teach my class about the power of Twitter and how fast information can spread. If you could RT this tweet/comment where you are reading from I would really appreciate it. I am planning to share results with them on 1/12. Thanks!”
I am a 3rd grade teacher in Kansas. I am trying to teach my class about the power of Twitter and how fast information can spread. If you could RT this tweet/comment where you are reading from I would really appreciate it. I am planning to share results with them on 1/12. Thanks!— C.J. Marple (@Marple82) January 8, 2018
In class, Marple and his students had been talking about information and technology. His third-grade students are still too young to be avid social media users, Marple said, “but they do understand the information can be traveled.”
“That was really the point that I was getting across, that information can go viral,” Marple said. “So I said, ‘Let’s make a tweet and let’s see how far we can go.’”
Marple plugged his iPhone to the class projector and together he and his students crafted a tweet around 2 p.m. on Monday.
Within minutes, Marples best friend in Oklahoma retweeted the message, and Marple informed his class that the tweet had made it to Oklahoma.
No way, his students said.
By the end of recess, an hour later, the students were amazed to learn that the tweet had been picked up in Rochester, New York. Overnight, the message continued to spread.
As of noon on Tuesday, the tweet had been shared more than 109,000 times and liked by more than 65,000 people. Thousands of replies rolled in from around the world.
Twitter users from the United States and several countries sent messages to Marple’s classroom from places such as York, England, Ann Arbor, Michigan, Washington Township, NJ and Alberta, Canada.
They tweeted from a government hospital in Penang, Malaysia. Replied from Uganda, Australia and Scotland. Shared pictures of the London Library, Japanese drinking mugs and a street in Nairobi, Kenya.
Marple began putting sticky notes on a classroom map to mark where those who had replied are from. But he had to stop because he couldn’t keep up with the volume.
While coaching a junior high basketball game on Monday night, Marple realized that actor and Kansas City native Eric Stonestreet, who plays Cam on Modern Family, had also done his part. He retweeted Marple’s message at the singer Adele, a producer at the Ellen DeGeneres show and Pope Francis.
Cc: @Pontifex, @Adele, and @andylassner https://t.co/aazJRdUFHx— Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) January 9, 2018
Dana Perino, political commentator and former White House Press Secretary for George W. Bush, also retweeted the message from her apartment in Manhattan. Bianca Kajlich, an actress who played Jennifer on the sitcom Rules of Engagement, tweeted from Venice Beach.
Other Twitter users shared some details about where they live.
All the way from the Middle-EastMore specifically, Saudi Arabia, on the way back home along with endless sand dunes ⛺️⛺️⛺️⛺️— La La Land (@Zaina5) January 9, 2018
Tonawanda New York, a suburb of Buffalo NY where the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo sabres are from. Also, Niagara Falls is nearby. Come by for a field trip someday or a vacation. And Old fort Niagara is really cool from the revolutionary war period. The Erie Canal is a block away pic.twitter.com/RsB9fykjqI— Geoffrey Cramer (@gcramer30) January 9, 2018
BTW We have a mediaeval castle smack dab in the middle of our city. Thought your 3rd-graders may enjoy that. pic.twitter.com/9WbUALgYEn— Yves Peters (@BaldCondensed) January 9, 2018
Nairobi, Kenya.— The Real Deal (@i_AmLevi) January 9, 2018
A country of great sceneries, food, culture, wildlife, people and everything nice. This picture is a sample of our beautiful matatus(public transport vehicles) the inside is just as beautiful as the outside pic.twitter.com/UmM8D85S7v
Some gave advice for navigating social media.
“One piece of unsolicited advice for ‘em,” said a Twitter user named Marisa from Washington D.C. “What you write and how you act stays with you over time. So think very carefully before hitting send/tweet/post.”
It’s a message that Marple himself has thought about. While the majority of the responses have been kind and friendly, he said some users have perused through his Twitter feed, and sent nasty messages related to views he has shared in the past on the platform.
Marple said he wants his students to know that “life’s too short” to get upset by people who are unkind. But also how quickly information can go around the world.
“We’re in tiny Osage City,” Marple said. “They don’t quite understand until I show them on the map everywhere people have seen the tweet.”
