Northwest Missouri State student from Liberty dies when vehicle crashes into bar

A 19-year-old Northwest Missouri State University student from Liberty died early Sunday after a vehicle crashed into a Maryville, Mo., bar and grill.
Morgan McCoy, a sophomore elementary education major, was injured when a vehicle crashed into The Palm at 422 N. Buchanan St. in Maryville about 12:40 a.m., according to a news release from the university.
McCoy, who was inside the bar at the time, was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver was taken into custody.
The Nodaway County prosecutor charged the driver, Alex A. Catterson, 21, of Maryville, with involuntary manslaughter, according to the Nodaway News Leader. Catterson’s blood alcohol level registered .207, which is more than twice the legal limit, according to a probable cause statement obtained by the newspaper.
Maryville police and the Missouri Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.
McCoy was a member of the Sigma Kappa sorority and was a student employee with the School of Education in Everett Brown Hall, according to the university’s news release.
The sorority posted a message on Twitter saying “Morgan was an amazing girl and it is so hard to believe this is happening. We are sending prayers to everyone affected, especially her family.”
The sorority also thanked everyone for their love and prayers.
The university posted the release to its social media accounts, saying, “Our University community is mourning one of our own after an accident this morning.”
The Palms tweeted early Sunday, “If tonight isn’t a lesson on the dangers of drinking and driving, I don’t know what is. Please get home safe. We will update everyone on what’s what as soon as we know anything further.”
Later, The Palms said “Morgan was clearly a bright light and loved by many. Be safe Bearcats. It breaks my heart that this happened.”
