Methane gas explosion damages KC wastewater treatment plant

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

January 04, 2018 10:47 AM

An explosion caused by a build up of methane gas substantially damaged Kansas City’s Blue River Wastewater Treatment Plant late Wednesday.

The plant, however, was able to remain operational and treat wastewater, said Brooke Givens, media relations coordinator for Kansas City Water department.

The Kansas City Fire Department responded shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday to the plant at 7300 Hawthorne Road on reports of an explosion and partial building collapse.

No one was injured in the explosion, which damaged a hallway and stairwell. On Thursday morning, Kansas City Water was assessing the damage, which was categorized as being more than minor, closer to substantial.

Workers also were cleaning up debris and making repairs.

Methane gas is a byproduct of the wastewater treatment process. It was unknown what sparked the explosion, Givens said.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

