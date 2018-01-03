Saint Louis Zoo welcomes a record litter of cheetah cubs

More Videos 15:16 Man claims responsibility for 'swatting' call in YouTube video Pause 2:06 Watch: Bubbles form beautiful ice crystals in subzero temperatures 1:45 Kansas City's biggest concerts of 2018 0:18 Raw video: Semi overturned on I-670 0:54 Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 4:38 "It was like a switch went on,"mother speaks up about her daughter's sudden suicide 2:00 High-tech equipment will be featured in new $32 million UMKC building 3:19 Aria Luft, killed in icy bridge crash, sings in recording about meeting God 2:50 Father speaks at prayer vigil for two daughters, his wife and a family friend killed in icy road crash 2:10 As Raytown Police Department faces layoffs, city official calls Walmart a 'public nuisance' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

For the first time in St. Louis Zoo history, a cheetah has given birth to eight cheetah cubs. The cubs, three males and five females, were born at the River's Edge Cheetah Breeding Center on Nov. 26, 2017. Mother and cubs are doing well and will remain in their private, indoor maternity den behind the scenes at River's Edge for the next several months.

