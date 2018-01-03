Saint Louis Zoo welcomes a record litter of cheetah cubs

More Videos

Man claims responsibility for 'swatting' call in YouTube video 15:16

Man claims responsibility for 'swatting' call in YouTube video

Pause
Watch: Bubbles form beautiful ice crystals in subzero temperatures 2:06

Watch: Bubbles form beautiful ice crystals in subzero temperatures

Kansas City's biggest concerts of 2018 1:45

Kansas City's biggest concerts of 2018

Raw video: Semi overturned on I-670 0:18

Raw video: Semi overturned on I-670

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 0:54

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting'

'It was like a switch went on,'mother speaks up about her daughter's sudden suicide 4:38

"It was like a switch went on,"mother speaks up about her daughter's sudden suicide

High-tech equipment will be featured in new $32 million UMKC building 2:00

High-tech equipment will be featured in new $32 million UMKC building

Aria Luft, killed in icy bridge crash, sings in recording about meeting God 3:19

Aria Luft, killed in icy bridge crash, sings in recording about meeting God

Father speaks at prayer vigil for two daughters, his wife and a family friend killed in icy road crash 2:50

Father speaks at prayer vigil for two daughters, his wife and a family friend killed in icy road crash

As Raytown Police Department faces layoffs, city official calls Walmart a 'public nuisance' 2:10

As Raytown Police Department faces layoffs, city official calls Walmart a 'public nuisance'

  • Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo

    For the first time in St. Louis Zoo history, a cheetah has given birth to eight cheetah cubs. The cubs, three males and five females, were born at the River’s Edge Cheetah Breeding Center on Nov. 26, 2017. Mother and cubs are doing well and will remain in their private, indoor maternity den behind the scenes at River’s Edge for the next several months.

For the first time in St. Louis Zoo history, a cheetah has given birth to eight cheetah cubs. The cubs, three males and five females, were born at the River’s Edge Cheetah Breeding Center on Nov. 26, 2017. Mother and cubs are doing well and will remain in their private, indoor maternity den behind the scenes at River’s Edge for the next several months. Saint Louis Zoo
For the first time in St. Louis Zoo history, a cheetah has given birth to eight cheetah cubs. The cubs, three males and five females, were born at the River’s Edge Cheetah Breeding Center on Nov. 26, 2017. Mother and cubs are doing well and will remain in their private, indoor maternity den behind the scenes at River’s Edge for the next several months. Saint Louis Zoo

Local

Saint Louis Zoo welcomes a record litter of cheetah cubs

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

January 03, 2018 02:49 PM

UPDATED 25 MINUTES AGO

In a first for the Saint Louis Zoo and apparently the whole North American zoo community, a cheetah has given birth to a litter of eight healthy cubs, the zoo announced Wednesday.

Four-year-old mom Bingwa has her paws full caring for the three males and five females behind the scenes at the zoo’s River’s Edge Cheetah Breeding Center after giving birth Nov. 26.

“In over 430 litters documented by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), this is the first time a female cheetah has produced and reared on her own a litter of eight cubs at a zoo,” the animal park said. “The average litter size is three to four cubs.”

It will be several months before the family goes on public display.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Man claims responsibility for 'swatting' call in YouTube video 15:16

Man claims responsibility for 'swatting' call in YouTube video

Pause
Watch: Bubbles form beautiful ice crystals in subzero temperatures 2:06

Watch: Bubbles form beautiful ice crystals in subzero temperatures

Kansas City's biggest concerts of 2018 1:45

Kansas City's biggest concerts of 2018

Raw video: Semi overturned on I-670 0:18

Raw video: Semi overturned on I-670

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 0:54

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting'

'It was like a switch went on,'mother speaks up about her daughter's sudden suicide 4:38

"It was like a switch went on,"mother speaks up about her daughter's sudden suicide

High-tech equipment will be featured in new $32 million UMKC building 2:00

High-tech equipment will be featured in new $32 million UMKC building

Aria Luft, killed in icy bridge crash, sings in recording about meeting God 3:19

Aria Luft, killed in icy bridge crash, sings in recording about meeting God

Father speaks at prayer vigil for two daughters, his wife and a family friend killed in icy road crash 2:50

Father speaks at prayer vigil for two daughters, his wife and a family friend killed in icy road crash

As Raytown Police Department faces layoffs, city official calls Walmart a 'public nuisance' 2:10

As Raytown Police Department faces layoffs, city official calls Walmart a 'public nuisance'

  • Three-week-old cheetah cubs at the Saint Louis Zoo

    Watch eight 3-week-old cheetah cubs Dec. 18-19, 2017, at the St. Louis Zoo. The cubs were the first to be born at the St. Louis Zoo River’s Edge Cheetah Breeding Center.

Three-week-old cheetah cubs at the Saint Louis Zoo

Watch eight 3-week-old cheetah cubs Dec. 18-19, 2017, at the St. Louis Zoo. The cubs were the first to be born at the St. Louis Zoo River’s Edge Cheetah Breeding Center.

Saint Louis Zoo

Bingwa is on loan from Wildlife Safari in Winston, Ore., and the father, 9-year-old Jason, is from the White Oak Conservation center in Yulee, Fla. They were paired to increase genetic diversity in the captive population under the Cheetah Species Survival Plan.

The Saint Louis Zoo has been a leader in cheetah breeding and reproductive research since 1974. More than 50 cubs have been born there.

Cheetahs live in Africa and Asia, although their numbers are dwindling and they are considered endangered. They are frequently hunted for killing livestock.

According to Big Cat Rescue, cheetahs are not among the “great cats” because they do not have a neck bone that would allow them to roar. But they are the fastest land animal, capable of briefly reaching speeds of 70 mph.

A litter of eight is a big deal, but last spring the Smithsonian’s National Zoo reported the birth of 12 cheetah cubs — to two different mothers, within one week. One litter had five healthy cubs, and the other had seven cubs, but two of those were small and they soon died.

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man claims responsibility for 'swatting' call in YouTube video 15:16

Man claims responsibility for 'swatting' call in YouTube video

Pause
Watch: Bubbles form beautiful ice crystals in subzero temperatures 2:06

Watch: Bubbles form beautiful ice crystals in subzero temperatures

Kansas City's biggest concerts of 2018 1:45

Kansas City's biggest concerts of 2018

Raw video: Semi overturned on I-670 0:18

Raw video: Semi overturned on I-670

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 0:54

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting'

'It was like a switch went on,'mother speaks up about her daughter's sudden suicide 4:38

"It was like a switch went on,"mother speaks up about her daughter's sudden suicide

High-tech equipment will be featured in new $32 million UMKC building 2:00

High-tech equipment will be featured in new $32 million UMKC building

Aria Luft, killed in icy bridge crash, sings in recording about meeting God 3:19

Aria Luft, killed in icy bridge crash, sings in recording about meeting God

Father speaks at prayer vigil for two daughters, his wife and a family friend killed in icy road crash 2:50

Father speaks at prayer vigil for two daughters, his wife and a family friend killed in icy road crash

As Raytown Police Department faces layoffs, city official calls Walmart a 'public nuisance' 2:10

As Raytown Police Department faces layoffs, city official calls Walmart a 'public nuisance'

  • Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of armed woman after standoff in Olathe

    A 26-minute body camera video shows police entering an Olathe home to arrest Ciara Howard and then fatally shooting her. 0:00 -- Officers gather in force outside the front door. 6:44 -- Officers enter the home. 12:30 -- Howard and officers discuss potential bond and her fear of going to the county jail. 17:20 -- Howard cracks open the door to be heard better. 20:42 -- Officers begin progressing into the hall nearest the back room. 21:54 -- Howard barks back at the police dog. 22:55 -- Howard slams door, setting off events that lead to her death.(Video obtained from the city of Olathe)

Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of armed woman after standoff in Olathe

View More Video