Police impersonator with handcuffs and a stun gun pulled over woman in KC, she says

Aria Luft, killed in icy bridge crash, sings in recording about meeting God

Aria Luft, one of four killed in an icy bridge crash in Kansas, once sang about meeting God. The song, "I Can Only Imagine," is by a Christian artist. Many have turned to faith in mourning Aria, her mother, Lisa Luft, sister, Brianna, and family friend, Saleena Senzee.