Police impersonator with handcuffs and a stun gun pulled over woman in KC, she says

By Max Londberg

December 30, 2017 08:50 AM

A man who imitated a police officer pulled over a woman in the metro area on Tuesday, she said.

Leslie Lamanske told KCTV-5 that she was suspicious when the man tried to give her a ticket for violations she didn’t commit. He also used multi-colored tickets that she knew were outdated.

After Lamanske questioned him, the man retreated to his dark Ford SUV and left.

In a release, the Kansas City Police Department said the description of the man didn’t match a KCPD officer.

“I was a young girl on my own, so easy target for the most part, but somebody else who may not know what to look for, they are an even more easy mark,” said Lamanske, who has security experience.

Lamanske was pulled over at U.S. 169 and Missouri 152.

The man said he worked at the North Patrol Division. He had handcuffs, a stun gun and a light bar atop his vehicle, Lamanske told police.

Kansas City police called neighboring departments — “all of which do not have an officer that fit the description,” police said.

The man is described as in his 20s with brown hair. In addition to the handcuffs and stun gun, he wore a name tag and a silver badge.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

KC police said legitimate officers will readily identify their agency and have identifying markings on their uniform.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

View More Video