Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Celebrities who died in 2017

Celebrities who died in 2017

Top 17 images of Earth From space in 2017

Top 17 images of Earth From space in 2017

Why you might 'bunch' charity giving

Why you might 'bunch' charity giving

Father speaks at prayer vigil for two daughters, his wife and a family friend killed in icy road crash

Father speaks at prayer vigil for two daughters, his wife and a family friend killed in icy road crash

Black Lives Matter protest of police shooting that killed a Topeka man

Black Lives Matter protest of police shooting that killed a Topeka man

Video shows scene after Topeka police shot Dominique White

Video shows scene after Topeka police shot Dominique White

The scene of a fatal accident on I-435 in Platte County

The scene of a fatal accident on I-435 in Platte County

'My life was in that apartment,' resident says while watching fire destroy his home Wednesday

'My life was in that apartment,' resident says while watching fire destroy his home Wednesday

Woman who escaped fire describes how daughter alerted several residents to get out to safety

Woman who escaped fire describes how daughter alerted several residents to get out to safety

    Brandon Luft speaks at a prayer vigil, after an icy road crash on I-70 near Abilene, Kan, the day after Christmas claimed the lives of his two daughters, his wife, and a family friend.

Local

Kearney man speaks of his love for wife, daughters and family friend killed in crash

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

December 28, 2017 08:31 AM

Choking back tears, Brandon Luft spoke to a large congregation one day after losing his wife, two daughters and a friend of the family in a free-fall crash off an icy Kansas bridge.

The Kearney, Mo., man said he felt blessed by the outpouring of support from the community; dozens attended the quickly organized prayer vigil at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Liberty.

Luft lost his wife of more than 25 years, Lisa Luft, his two young daughters — Brianna, 20, and Aria, 14 — as well as one of the family’s closest friends, 18-year-old Saleena Senzee, in the crash Tuesday morning.

Brianna Luft (center) with her parents, Brandon and Lisa Luft.
Jazlynne Dawson via Facebook

Lisa Luft was driving a Dodge truck when, due to weather conditions, she slid along a guardrail for about 400 feet before plummeting 25 feet to an embankment below, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.

“Lisa was truly the most amazing person,” Luft told the gathering. “She came into my life, and I was so thankful for her. She gave me six beautiful children.”

One of his sons, Ethan Luft, had earlier told The Star that he lost “four of the most important women in my life.”

He described Saleena as practically a family member. She grew up on the same street and was close friends with Brianna.

Brianna was enrolled at Missouri State University, and Saleena was enrolled at Metropolitan Community College–Maple Woods. She had plans to join Brianna at Missouri State, said Saleena’s brother, Aaron Senzee.

In the photo at left: Brianna Luft, 20, and her friend Saleena Senzee, who was 18. And on the right, Brianna with her sister, 14-year-old Aria. They as well as the Lufts' mother, Lisa Luft, died in a crash on Interstate 70 Tuesday.
Jazlynne Dawson via Facebook

They had graduated from Kearney High School. Aria was in the eighth grade at Kearney Junior High School.

Brandon Luft, a former pastor, said he had recently spoken with his children about how thankful he was to be with his wife.

“Brianna was there. ... We were talking about how God blessed me with the most wonderful marriage for 25-and-a-half years,” he said.

Later, he added, “I’m just blessed to be part of this church and community. You guys are awesome.”

Multiple funds have been established to help the affected families defray funeral costs.

There are two GoFundMe accounts, and funds can also be donated through the church or deposited directly to memorial funds at the Pony Express Bank, 2 S. Main St. in Liberty:

Brandon Luft — Luft Family Memorial Fund

Blanca Senzee — Saleena Senzee Memorial Fund

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

More Videos

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Celebrities who died in 2017

Celebrities who died in 2017

Top 17 images of Earth From space in 2017

Top 17 images of Earth From space in 2017

Why you might 'bunch' charity giving

Why you might 'bunch' charity giving

Father speaks at prayer vigil for two daughters, his wife and a family friend killed in icy road crash

Father speaks at prayer vigil for two daughters, his wife and a family friend killed in icy road crash

Black Lives Matter protest of police shooting that killed a Topeka man

Black Lives Matter protest of police shooting that killed a Topeka man

Video shows scene after Topeka police shot Dominique White

Video shows scene after Topeka police shot Dominique White

The scene of a fatal accident on I-435 in Platte County

The scene of a fatal accident on I-435 in Platte County

'My life was in that apartment,' resident says while watching fire destroy his home Wednesday

'My life was in that apartment,' resident says while watching fire destroy his home Wednesday

Woman who escaped fire describes how daughter alerted several residents to get out to safety

Woman who escaped fire describes how daughter alerted several residents to get out to safety

