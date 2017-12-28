Kearney man speaks of his love for wife, daughters and family friend killed in crash

More Videos 2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing Pause 2:10 Celebrities who died in 2017 2:47 Top 17 images of Earth From space in 2017 1:05 Why you might 'bunch' charity giving 2:50 Father speaks at prayer vigil for two daughters, his wife and a family friend killed in icy road crash 1:23 Black Lives Matter protest of police shooting that killed a Topeka man 0:42 Video shows scene after Topeka police shot Dominique White 1:13 The scene of a fatal accident on I-435 in Platte County 1:27 'My life was in that apartment,' resident says while watching fire destroy his home Wednesday 1:45 Woman who escaped fire describes how daughter alerted several residents to get out to safety Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Father speaks at prayer vigil for two daughters, his wife and a family friend killed in icy road crash Brandon Luft speaks at a prayer vigil, after an icy road crash on I-70 near Abilene, Kan, the day after Christmas claimed the lives of his two daughters, his wife, and a family friend. Brandon Luft speaks at a prayer vigil, after an icy road crash on I-70 near Abilene, Kan, the day after Christmas claimed the lives of his two daughters, his wife, and a family friend. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

