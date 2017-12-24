Two injured, one critically, in Christmas Eve house fire on The Paseo

One person was critically burned and another person injured after a house caught fire on The Paseo in south Kansas City on Sunday night.
Neighbors said the house, at 6666 The Paseo, had recently caught fire before.
This time fire crews rushing to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. found a man in his 40s just inside the front doorway of the home that was engulfed in flames.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries, Kansas City Fire Department spokesman James Garrett said.
A woman, also in her 40s, who had been in the house had gotten into a car and was suffering from smoke inhalation. She was taken to a hospital.
Investigators with the fire department and the Kansas City police were on the scene Sunday night. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Neighbors watching the fire crews work said the back of the house had caught on fire early last week.
Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar
