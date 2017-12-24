Two injured, one critically, in Christmas Eve house fire on The Paseo

More Videos 0:24 Watch: KC firefighters battle Christmas Eve blaze on The Paseo Pause 1:55 Christmas Eve snow and dreams of a white Christmas 3:07 "She so deserves it, she's just a great dog." Sweet Polina seeks forever home 1:56 Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough 4:01 Chiefs Alex Smith: 'You cant get to the end goal unless you accomplish the first step.' 2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 3:57 Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit 2:24 AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs head to the locker room 1:59 Chiefs’ Marcus Peters gives away coats in KC for Christmas 0:25 Watch from the stands: Tyreek Hill's touchdown catch that was ruled incomplete Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch: KC firefighters battle Christmas Eve blaze on The Paseo Kansas City firefighters battled a Christmas Eve blaze at 6666 The Paseo. Two people were injured, and one of them is in critical condition.

