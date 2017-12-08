A mysterious chemical smell in some classrooms at Park Hill South prompted an early dismissal on Friday.
Mysterious chemical smell prompts early dismissal at Park Hill South High School

By Katy Bergen

December 08, 2017 11:23 AM

A mysterious chemical smell in some classrooms at Park Hill South High School prompted administrators to move students to a gymnasium and common areas on Monday.

Other students were held in their classroom.

District maintenance department worked to identify the source of the smell and Riverside Public Safety and the Kansas City Hazardous Materials team were called to the school.

The odor was later identified as not harmful. But school officials sent home students at 11 a.m.

“In order to air out the smells from our school, we would have to bring the temperature of the school too low for comfort,” Principal Dale Longenecker said in a message to families.

The source of the chemical smell has not yet been identified.

