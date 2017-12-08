Two killed, two injured in KCK after van lands upside-down on railroad tracks

Two men were killed and two others critically injured in a crash late Thursday that left a van upside-down on railroad tracks.
The van was not struck by a train, Officer Jonathon Westbrook told The Star.
The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. in Kansas City, Kan. A silver van occupied by four people — one woman and three men — was traveling in the 1400 block of 14th Street when it left the roadway and came to rest on the tracks just north of Metropolitan Avenue, according to Kansas City, Kan.
Officers found two men dead, and the other man and woman were critically injured.
“It’s not known at this time the relation of the victims in the crash,” wrote Westbrook Friday morning. “Identification will be released as soon as family is notified.”
