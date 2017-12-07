Kansas City Zoo reveals gender of the first King penguin hatched there

More Videos

Police release surveillance video in plea for help solving year-old homicide 0:55

Police release surveillance video in plea for help solving year-old homicide

Pause
Is this billboard the first shot fired in a Crossroads pizza war? 2:55

Is this billboard the first shot fired in a Crossroads pizza war?

Overland Park Arboretum Holiday Luminary (speed) Walk 5:18

Overland Park Arboretum Holiday Luminary (speed) Walk

Jessika Peppers' mother: 'I can't just sit silently' 1:52

Jessika Peppers' mother: 'I can't just sit silently'

What's next for Lamonte McIntyre, now freed from prison? 2:38

What's next for Lamonte McIntyre, now freed from prison?

'I wish they would see through my eyes,' Zach Pearce's father tackles the loss of his son 4:33

"I wish they would see through my eyes," Zach Pearce's father tackles the loss of his son

'He has nothing,' attorney says of Lamonte McIntyre starting life as free man 3:00

'He has nothing,' attorney says of Lamonte McIntyre starting life as free man

Johnson County Commission votes to terminate county manager 2:55

Johnson County Commission votes to terminate county manager

Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting 3:06

Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting

Did an eclipse darken the skies during the crucifixion of Jesus? 2:13

Did an eclipse darken the skies during the crucifixion of Jesus?

  • Watch: Zookeeper feeds king penguin chick by hand

    Zookeepers at the Kansas City Zoo are busy making fish "milkshakes" to feed a king penguin chick that hatched in an incubator Nov. 8, 2017, at the zoological park. It is the first time a king penguin chick has hatched at the Kansas City Zoo. Using a syringe filled with the liquid fish formula, zookeepers gather five times a day to hand-feed the tiny chick, who weighs about 280 grams.

Zookeepers at the Kansas City Zoo are busy making fish "milkshakes" to feed a king penguin chick that hatched in an incubator Nov. 8, 2017, at the zoological park. It is the first time a king penguin chick has hatched at the Kansas City Zoo. Using a syringe filled with the liquid fish formula, zookeepers gather five times a day to hand-feed the tiny chick, who weighs about 280 grams. Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star
Zookeepers at the Kansas City Zoo are busy making fish "milkshakes" to feed a king penguin chick that hatched in an incubator Nov. 8, 2017, at the zoological park. It is the first time a king penguin chick has hatched at the Kansas City Zoo. Using a syringe filled with the liquid fish formula, zookeepers gather five times a day to hand-feed the tiny chick, who weighs about 280 grams. Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star

Local

Kansas City Zoo reveals gender of the first King penguin hatched there

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

December 07, 2017 02:20 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 19 MINUTES AGO

The color of the inside of the penguin cake at the Kansas City Zoo on Thursday was ... blue.

The gender of the first king penguin to be hatched at the zoo was revealed to cheers and applause among the zookeeper staff. It’s a boy.

You can’t tell by looking at a penguin chick because there are no external body parts. It requires a blood test to determine the sex. Even the keepers didn’t know until the cake was sliced.

The zoo posted a video of the reveal on Facebook.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

its a boy

The chick hatched on Nov. 8 and is being hand-fed by zoo staffers because its parents are at the Saint Louis Zoo. That zoo had a surplus egg and provided it to Kansas City, where it was incubated. It will not join the 15 adult king penguins on display here for several months.

Kings are the second largest penguin species after emperors. This male will grow to be about 33 pounds and as tall as a yardstick.

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police release surveillance video in plea for help solving year-old homicide 0:55

Police release surveillance video in plea for help solving year-old homicide

Pause
Is this billboard the first shot fired in a Crossroads pizza war? 2:55

Is this billboard the first shot fired in a Crossroads pizza war?

Overland Park Arboretum Holiday Luminary (speed) Walk 5:18

Overland Park Arboretum Holiday Luminary (speed) Walk

Jessika Peppers' mother: 'I can't just sit silently' 1:52

Jessika Peppers' mother: 'I can't just sit silently'

What's next for Lamonte McIntyre, now freed from prison? 2:38

What's next for Lamonte McIntyre, now freed from prison?

'I wish they would see through my eyes,' Zach Pearce's father tackles the loss of his son 4:33

"I wish they would see through my eyes," Zach Pearce's father tackles the loss of his son

'He has nothing,' attorney says of Lamonte McIntyre starting life as free man 3:00

'He has nothing,' attorney says of Lamonte McIntyre starting life as free man

Johnson County Commission votes to terminate county manager 2:55

Johnson County Commission votes to terminate county manager

Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting 3:06

Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting

Did an eclipse darken the skies during the crucifixion of Jesus? 2:13

Did an eclipse darken the skies during the crucifixion of Jesus?

  • Overland Park Arboretum Holiday Luminary (speed) Walk

    This weekend is the final of the year for the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens Holiday Luminary Walk. Here is a sneak preview.

Overland Park Arboretum Holiday Luminary (speed) Walk

View More Video