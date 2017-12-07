Kansas City Zoo reveals gender of the first King penguin hatched there

More Videos 0:55 Police release surveillance video in plea for help solving year-old homicide Pause 2:55 Is this billboard the first shot fired in a Crossroads pizza war? 5:18 Overland Park Arboretum Holiday Luminary (speed) Walk 1:52 Jessika Peppers' mother: 'I can't just sit silently' 2:38 What's next for Lamonte McIntyre, now freed from prison? 4:33 "I wish they would see through my eyes," Zach Pearce's father tackles the loss of his son 3:00 'He has nothing,' attorney says of Lamonte McIntyre starting life as free man 2:55 Johnson County Commission votes to terminate county manager 3:06 Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting 2:13 Did an eclipse darken the skies during the crucifixion of Jesus? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch: Zookeeper feeds king penguin chick by hand Zookeepers at the Kansas City Zoo are busy making fish "milkshakes" to feed a king penguin chick that hatched in an incubator Nov. 8, 2017, at the zoological park. It is the first time a king penguin chick has hatched at the Kansas City Zoo. Using a syringe filled with the liquid fish formula, zookeepers gather five times a day to hand-feed the tiny chick, who weighs about 280 grams. Zookeepers at the Kansas City Zoo are busy making fish "milkshakes" to feed a king penguin chick that hatched in an incubator Nov. 8, 2017, at the zoological park. It is the first time a king penguin chick has hatched at the Kansas City Zoo. Using a syringe filled with the liquid fish formula, zookeepers gather five times a day to hand-feed the tiny chick, who weighs about 280 grams. Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star

Zookeepers at the Kansas City Zoo are busy making fish "milkshakes" to feed a king penguin chick that hatched in an incubator Nov. 8, 2017, at the zoological park. It is the first time a king penguin chick has hatched at the Kansas City Zoo. Using a syringe filled with the liquid fish formula, zookeepers gather five times a day to hand-feed the tiny chick, who weighs about 280 grams. Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star