Large-scale house fire breaks out near Smithville, no one hurt

Fire crews are working a large scale structure fire in Smithville. No injuries were reported but a cat was unaccounted for, according the Clay County Sheriff’s office.
The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. Additional firefighters were summoned to the scene near Northeast 132nd Street and North Eastern, just outside of Kansas City, North. Fire crews from Smithville responded to the blaze, said Clay County Deputy Jon Bazzano.
Heavy smoke and fire were visible when fire crews arrived. Firefighters used several aerial hoses to pour water on the burning house.
