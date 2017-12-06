KC man killed ex-girlfriend with a gun he wasn’t allowed to have. He won’t be charged

More Videos 2:55 Johnson County Commission votes to terminate county manager Pause 1:52 Jessika Peppers' mother: 'I can't just sit silently' 3:35 Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams 4:33 "I wish they would see through my eyes," Zach Pearce's father tackles the loss of his son 1:04 Graduate students arrested outside Speaker Ryan's office for protesting tax increases 0:46 Five things to know about Kansas City's newest convention hotel 0:53 Early morning crash fatal to woman in Shawnee 1:20 Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn 3:27 Lamonte McIntyre freed at last 1:49 Lamonte McIntyre hugs his mom as a free man Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Jessika Peppers' mother: 'I can't just sit silently' Jessika Peppers was killed in August by her ex-boyfriend David Love when she went to his home. Jackson County prosecutors have declined to press charges against Love, citing self-defense. Her mother Carol Peppers is seeking justice for her daughter. (Music: Past the Edge by Kevin MacLeod. CC 3.0) Jessika Peppers was killed in August by her ex-boyfriend David Love when she went to his home. Jackson County prosecutors have declined to press charges against Love, citing self-defense. Her mother Carol Peppers is seeking justice for her daughter. (Music: Past the Edge by Kevin MacLeod. CC 3.0) Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

Jessika Peppers was killed in August by her ex-boyfriend David Love when she went to his home. Jackson County prosecutors have declined to press charges against Love, citing self-defense. Her mother Carol Peppers is seeking justice for her daughter. (Music: Past the Edge by Kevin MacLeod. CC 3.0) Keith Myers The Kansas City Star