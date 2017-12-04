More Videos

  Watch distracted driver drift into oncoming lanes

    A dashcam video posted to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Facebook page last week shows a near head-on collision involving a deputy and a distracted driver.

A dashcam video posted to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page last week shows a near head-on collision involving a deputy and a distracted driver. Courtesy video Douglas County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook
A dashcam video posted to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page last week shows a near head-on collision involving a deputy and a distracted driver. Courtesy video Douglas County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

Local

Distracted driver’s drifting car nearly causes head-on collision, and video catches it

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

December 04, 2017 11:45 AM

UPDATED 7 MINUTES AGO

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office posted a dashcam video to its Facebook page late last week as a warning about driving distracted.

The video shows a near head-on collision involving a sheriff deputy and an oncoming distracted driver.

“One of our deputies had a close call the other day because of a distracted driver,” the post said. “A vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic in front of our deputy and the vehicles ended up side swiping.”

No one was injured in the crash. And the damage was minor.

“It could have been much more serious,” the post read.

“So don’t do something like this driver did. Get rid of distractions before you drive and pay attention to the road.”

The sheriff’s office also tweeted out a GIF of the video asking if people think distracted driving isn’t dangerous.

The driver blamed being distracted as the reason for crossing into oncoming traffic and striking the deputy’s car, according to the tweet.

Its tweet drew responses, including from the Lawrence police.

“We have personally witnessed nearly identical incidents . . . ,” Lawrence police responded. “If you can’t pay attention to the road, then get off it.”

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

    A dashcam video posted to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page last week shows a near head-on collision involving a deputy and a distracted driver.

