Santa and the Holiday Express depart Union Station with military families

The BNSF Holiday Express on its 10th anniversary took some 400 military service men and women and their families on a festive ride with Santa on Sunday.
The special trip boarded at Union Station and rolled out of downtown on an hour-and-a-half ride.
The ceremony gave special notice to some 2,000 troops that are going to be deployed by the Missouri National Guard in coming weeks.
The Union Station ride culminated a week of action for the Holiday Express, which overall entertained more than 2,000 military members and their families in Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri.
Never miss a local story.
BNSF also announced it was donating $10,000 to the Missouri National Guard Foundation.
Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar
Comments