  • He was helping the homeless. Now he needs help himself

    Scott Lamaster was recovering at Research Medical Center in Kansas City on Sunday after his gas grill exploded on Saturday.

Scott Lamaster was recovering at Research Medical Center in Kansas City on Sunday after his gas grill exploded on Saturday. Allison Long along@kcstar.com
Scott Lamaster was recovering at Research Medical Center in Kansas City on Sunday after his gas grill exploded on Saturday. Allison Long along@kcstar.com

Local

Gas grill explosion injures founder of KC area nonprofit

By Ian Cummings

icummings@kcstar.com

December 03, 2017 05:00 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

On Saturday afternoon, Scott Lamaster did what he does every day — he got ready to go out and help the homeless.

But this time, something went badly wrong.

The 58-year-old founder of the nonprofit Taking it to the Streets was badly burned by an explosion from a propane gas grill at his Greenwood home. Lancaster had started up the grill to cook several dozen grilled chicken sandwiches to distribute to the homeless Sunday, according to his daughter Janna Jensen, when the explosion happened.

Through his nonprofit Taking it to the Streets, Lamaster has made helping homeless people, first responders and disaster victims his full-time occupation, Jensen said. Now the family is looking for help paying Lamaster’s mounting medical bills, and has started a GoFundMe page.

Lamaster was hospitalized Sunday at Research Medical Center, being treated for severe burns to his face, arms and hands.

The accident occurred about 3 p.m. Sunday, Jensen said. Lamaster had lit the grill and everything seemed fine. He waited for it to come up to temperature.

“But when he picked the lid up, something went wrong with the gas,” Jensen said. “It just kind of blew up on him and kicked him six feet back and he hit his truck.”

While Lamaster is hospitalized, other volunteers organized to carry on the planned distribution of food to the homeless Sunday, Jensen said.

Lamaster started Taking it to the Streets about 15 years ago.

“He’s had a passion for it all of my life,” Jensen said. Now, as she wrote on the GoFundMe page, he is the one in need of help.

“Let's pull together and do what we can to help Scott in this time of need.”

Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings

