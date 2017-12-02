St. Joseph man killed in small, single-engine aircraft crash

A 65-year-old man died Saturday afternoon when the small aircraft he was operating crashed about 4 miles outside of St. Joseph.
The victim was identified as Randal K. Reynolds of St. Joseph. Emergency crews were summoned by a report that a single-engine, ultralight aircraft had crashed just west of Missouri Route JJ, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
Reynolds, who was the only occupant in the aircraft, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
