Local

St. Joseph man killed in small, single-engine aircraft crash

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

December 02, 2017 08:51 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A 65-year-old man died Saturday afternoon when the small aircraft he was operating crashed about 4 miles outside of St. Joseph.

The victim was identified as Randal K. Reynolds of St. Joseph. Emergency crews were summoned by a report that a single-engine, ultralight aircraft had crashed just west of Missouri Route JJ, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

Reynolds, who was the only occupant in the aircraft, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Marine killed in WWII comes home to his family

    After 74 years, the remains of Marine PFC Donald Tolson came home to his family, arriving at Kansas City International on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. No one knew what had become of the body of Tolson, a Marine killed in action in the Battle of Tarawa in World War II. Then a man building a car port on the Pacific island found dog tags. Video by Jill Toyoshiba and Donald Bradley.

Marine killed in WWII comes home to his family

Marine killed in WWII comes home to his family 2:21

Marine killed in WWII comes home to his family

View More Video