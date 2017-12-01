‘He’s home’: Marine killed in WWII greeted by family, honor guard at KCI

More Videos 2:17 See what $300k might buy you at the Mecum Kansas City Auction Pause 2:21 Marine killed in WWII comes home to his family 2:07 President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree 12:27 Surveillance video shows robbery that led to Independence officer shooting 2:28 The winner of the Battle of the Brains competition is ... 4:07 The Star's Editorial Board talks with Vietnam vet John Musgrave 2:09 Campus pauses as thousands gather at K-State to rally for unity 3:06 Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting 2:45 Battle of the Brains Top 20 finalists 3:01 Big Sonia (Trailer) Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Marine killed in WWII comes home to his family After 74 years, the remains of Marine PFC Donald Tolson came home to his family, arriving at Kansas City International on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. No one knew what had become of the body of Tolson, a Marine killed in action in the Battle of Tarawa in World War II. Then a man building a car port on the Pacific island found dog tags. Video by Jill Toyoshiba and Donald Bradley. After 74 years, the remains of Marine PFC Donald Tolson came home to his family, arriving at Kansas City International on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. No one knew what had become of the body of Tolson, a Marine killed in action in the Battle of Tarawa in World War II. Then a man building a car port on the Pacific island found dog tags. Video by Jill Toyoshiba and Donald Bradley. Jill toyoshiba The Kansas City Star

