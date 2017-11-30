Marine killed in WWII finally comes home, to rest by his mother’s side

More Videos 2:36 A variety of voices heard at the first public hearing of the new KCI airport Pause 1:45 86-year-old carjacking victim went out "in a blaze of glory," son says 0:46 Five things to know about Kansas City's newest convention hotel 2:21 Let the harvest begin. Volunteers flock to a local vineyard to bring in the grapes. 2:27 Fatal accident at Garmin construction site in Olathe 1:30 Suspect charged in two KC killings and remains suspect in three trail deaths 4:07 The Star's Editorial Board talks with Vietnam vet John Musgrave 2:03 New, 60-day arts festival planned for 2018 3:00 Man charged in two KC murders and is a suspect in three murders on Indian Creek trail 1:59 Despite arrest, safety along Indian Creek Trail still in question Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Marine killed in Battle of Tarawa in WWII comes home to rest by his mother’s side For more than 70 years, no one knew what became of the body of Donald Tolson, a Marine killed in action in the Battle of Tarawa in World War II. Then a man building a carport on the Pacific island found dog tags. For more than 70 years, no one knew what became of the body of Donald Tolson, a Marine killed in action in the Battle of Tarawa in World War II. Then a man building a carport on the Pacific island found dog tags. Monty Davis and Don Bradley The Kansas City Star

For more than 70 years, no one knew what became of the body of Donald Tolson, a Marine killed in action in the Battle of Tarawa in World War II. Then a man building a carport on the Pacific island found dog tags. Monty Davis and Don Bradley The Kansas City Star