    President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump continued the annual tradition of lighting the National Christmas Tree on Nov. 30.

Local

Tweet shows a lot of empty seats at Trump’s National Christmas Tree Lighting

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

December 01, 2017 11:55 AM

The crowd for the presidential Christmas tree lighting ceremony definitely was not huge.

Sam Sweeney, a reporter for WJLA-TV in Washington, D.C., tweeted a picture of the audience Thursday evening when President Donald Trump presided over the lighting of the national tree.

There were a lot of empty seats.

“What is usually a packed event, which even requires entering a lottery to win a ticket, was basically empty,” noted Elite Daily. “Oof.”

The lighting of the national tree is a holiday tradition going back 95 years when President Calvin Coolidge lit a tree in front of 3,000 spectators in 1923, according to the official National Christmas Tree Lighting page.

Kathie Lee Gifford and Dean Cain were enlisted to co-host this year’s event. First Lady Melania Trump pushed the button.

Crowd size has been a common theme with this White House. On the day after his inauguration, Trump accused the media of lowballing attendance estimates on the National Mall.

The National Christmas Tree Lighting will be shown at 6 p.m. Central Time on Monday on the Hallmark Channel.

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

