Brain power: Gifted Grandview elementary students win fourth Battle of the Brains

More Videos

Marine killed in Battle of Tarawa in WWII comes home to rest by his mother’s side 2:11

Marine killed in Battle of Tarawa in WWII comes home to rest by his mother’s side

Pause
Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police 1:31

Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police

Here's what businessman Dennis Hulsing has to say about saving local country club 3:02

Here's what businessman Dennis Hulsing has to say about saving local country club

86-year-old KCK dragging victim went out 'in a blaze of glory,' son says 1:45

86-year-old KCK dragging victim went out "in a blaze of glory," son says

Driver sped to 80 mph while evading police before crashing 1:00

Driver sped to 80 mph while evading police before crashing

The winner of the Battle of the Brains competition is ... 2:28

The winner of the Battle of the Brains competition is ...

Battle of the Brains Top 20 finalists 2:45

Battle of the Brains Top 20 finalists

Let the harvest begin. Volunteers flock to a local vineyard to bring in the grapes. 2:21

Let the harvest begin. Volunteers flock to a local vineyard to bring in the grapes.

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser 2:15

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser

Five things to know about Kansas City's newest convention hotel 0:46

Five things to know about Kansas City's newest convention hotel

  • The winner of the Battle of the Brains competition is ...

    The winner of the fourth Battle of the Brains competition was announced at Union Station to the screams of students from this year’s winning Grandview elementary FOCUS team. The Burns & McDonnell sponsored event will now turn the winners' idea, “The Big Brain Theory,” into a practical attraction at Science City.

The winner of the fourth Battle of the Brains competition was announced at Union Station to the screams of students from this year’s winning Grandview elementary FOCUS team. The Burns & McDonnell sponsored event will now turn the winners' idea, “The Big Brain Theory,” into a practical attraction at Science City. John Sleezer and Matt Campbell The Kansas City Star
The winner of the fourth Battle of the Brains competition was announced at Union Station to the screams of students from this year’s winning Grandview elementary FOCUS team. The Burns & McDonnell sponsored event will now turn the winners' idea, “The Big Brain Theory,” into a practical attraction at Science City. John Sleezer and Matt Campbell The Kansas City Star

Local

Brain power: Gifted Grandview elementary students win fourth Battle of the Brains

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

November 30, 2017 11:07 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

A team of Grandview elementary students demonstrated their brain power by winning the fourth Battle of the Brains competition with a project called “The Big Brain Theory.”

The 16 students and their two teachers will work with sponsor Burns & McDonnell to make their concept become a $1 million reality in a new, permanent exhibit at Science City at Union Station.

The station’s north hall was filled Thursday morning with excited finalist teams from schools across the region, each of which will receive a share of more than $155,000 in grants from the Burns & McDonnell Foundation.

Balloons fell and streamers flew when the team from the Grandview School District’s FOCUS program for gifted students was announced.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I’m speechless,” teacher Vicki Adams said afterward with her beaming students. “I’m so proud of our children, our kids, how hard they worked. You’re looking at the team that worked the hardest and who really deserved to win. They had an amazing idea.”

Battle of the Brains is intended to encourage young people’s interest in science, technology, engineering and math, and it continues to grow. In this round, more than 7,000 students from 250 schools in 55 school districts participated and submitted 820 project ideas.

Twenty finalists were selected by engineers at Burns & McDonnell and Science City for their creativity and interactivity. A public online voting period, which counted for 30 percent of the final results, drew about 75,000 votes.

The winning Grandview students are Tonanci Aguilera-Gallegos, Zakery Davis, A’maris Dyke, Mariah Hayes, Robert Hayes-Givhan, Trinity Johnson, Devon Jones, Rhiamya Jones, Annalise Long, Danielle Matthews, Gabrielle McBride, Micah Rainey, Jordan Sanders, Khari Spaulding, Mya Wilson and Sebastian Williams. Their team leaders/teachers are Adams and Calvetta Leek.

Their project concept explores human health by looking at the brain and how it processes memory, regulates motor movement, and experiences the world through the senses of taste, touch, hearing, smell and vision. The challenge now is to turn that into a practical attraction at Science City. The Grandview kids will work with the Burns & McDonnell design and construction teams.

Each of the finalist teams will receive at least $2,500 to enhance science instruction in their schools. The Grandview team will receive $50,000. The second-place team from Cordill-Mason Elementary in the Blue Springs School District will receive $25,000 for a project called “Magical Me.” A team from Olathe East High School will receive $20,000 for a project called “The Magic of Magnets.” A team from Tonganoxie High School will receive $15,000 for a project called “City of Lights.” A team from Alexander Doniphan Elementary in the Liberty School District will receive $10,000 for a project called “Math Mania.”

More than 18,000 students have participated in Battle of the Brains since the first round in 2011. Many have gone on to study science and engineering in college. Burns & McDonnell, a global company based in Kansas City, has invested about $7 million in Science City since 2008. Officials believe it is in the company’s interest to encourage the engineers of the future.

“The caliber of ideas coming from students in the Kansas City area is mind-blowing,” said Burns & McDonnell CEO Ray Kowalik. “These are future engineers, architects and startup professionals. These kids are innovators today, and I can’t wait to see how they lead our great city — and perhaps our nation — tomorrow.”

Kowalik was not surprised that three of the top five projects in this round were submitted by elementary students. The winner of the last Battle of the Brains was also an elementary team.

“Some of the most creative ideas come from the grade school kids,” Kowalik said.

More Videos

Marine killed in Battle of Tarawa in WWII comes home to rest by his mother’s side 2:11

Marine killed in Battle of Tarawa in WWII comes home to rest by his mother’s side

Pause
Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police 1:31

Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police

Here's what businessman Dennis Hulsing has to say about saving local country club 3:02

Here's what businessman Dennis Hulsing has to say about saving local country club

86-year-old KCK dragging victim went out 'in a blaze of glory,' son says 1:45

86-year-old KCK dragging victim went out "in a blaze of glory," son says

Driver sped to 80 mph while evading police before crashing 1:00

Driver sped to 80 mph while evading police before crashing

The winner of the Battle of the Brains competition is ... 2:28

The winner of the Battle of the Brains competition is ...

Battle of the Brains Top 20 finalists 2:45

Battle of the Brains Top 20 finalists

Let the harvest begin. Volunteers flock to a local vineyard to bring in the grapes. 2:21

Let the harvest begin. Volunteers flock to a local vineyard to bring in the grapes.

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser 2:15

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser

Five things to know about Kansas City's newest convention hotel 0:46

Five things to know about Kansas City's newest convention hotel

  • Battle of the Brains Top 20 finalists

    Battle of the Brains is intended to encourage young people’s interest in science, technology, engineering and math, and it continues to grow. In this round, more than 7,000 students from 250 schools in 55 school districts participated and submitted 820 project ideas. Twenty finalists were selected by engineers at Burns & McDonnell and Science City for their creativity and interactivity.

Battle of the Brains Top 20 finalists

Battle of the Brains is intended to encourage young people’s interest in science, technology, engineering and math, and it continues to grow. In this round, more than 7,000 students from 250 schools in 55 school districts participated and submitted 820 project ideas. Twenty finalists were selected by engineers at Burns & McDonnell and Science City for their creativity and interactivity.

Burns & McDonnell

The 20 finalists were:

SCHOOL

DISTRICT

EXHIBIT

Focus Program-CAIR Building

Grandview (MO)

The Big Brain Theory

Wolf Springs Elementary

Blue Valley (KS)

Geology ROCKS!

Blue Springs High School

Blue Springs (MO)

Sound of Science

Cordill-Mason Elementary

Blue Springs (MO)

Magical Me

Delta Woods Middle School

Blue Springs (MO)

Going Viral: Making Learning Infectious

Olathe East High School

Olathe (KS)

The Magic of Magnets

Olathe North High School

Olathe (KS)

Makes Sense

Merriam Park Elementary

Shawnee Mission (KS)

Journey to the Abyss

Tonganoxie High School

Tonganoxie (KS)

City of Lights

The Barstow School

Private (MO)

Mission: Cosmos

John Paul II

Private (KS)

Power of the Swarm: From Nature to Robots

Eudora High School

Eudora (KS)

Living the Green Dream

Summit Technology Academy

Lee’s Summit (MO)

Science Stadium

Lee’s Summit High School

Lee’s Summit (MO)

Perfect Timing

Hawthorn Hill Elementary

Lee’s Summit (MO)

Mesozoic Mayhem

Alexander Doniphan Elementary

Liberty (MO)

Math Mania

Liberty North High School

Liberty (MO)

Full STEAM Ahead

Alexander Doniphan Elementary

Liberty (MO)

Captivating Chemistry

Ridgeview Elementary

Liberty (MO)

Cranium Craze

Northland Innovation Center/SAGE Center

North Kansas City (MO)

Colorful Science

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Marine killed in Battle of Tarawa in WWII comes home to rest by his mother’s side 2:11

Marine killed in Battle of Tarawa in WWII comes home to rest by his mother’s side

Pause
Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police 1:31

Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police

Here's what businessman Dennis Hulsing has to say about saving local country club 3:02

Here's what businessman Dennis Hulsing has to say about saving local country club

86-year-old KCK dragging victim went out 'in a blaze of glory,' son says 1:45

86-year-old KCK dragging victim went out "in a blaze of glory," son says

Driver sped to 80 mph while evading police before crashing 1:00

Driver sped to 80 mph while evading police before crashing

The winner of the Battle of the Brains competition is ... 2:28

The winner of the Battle of the Brains competition is ...

Battle of the Brains Top 20 finalists 2:45

Battle of the Brains Top 20 finalists

Let the harvest begin. Volunteers flock to a local vineyard to bring in the grapes. 2:21

Let the harvest begin. Volunteers flock to a local vineyard to bring in the grapes.

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser 2:15

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser

Five things to know about Kansas City's newest convention hotel 0:46

Five things to know about Kansas City's newest convention hotel

  • Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police

    A driver fleeing Kansas City police wrecked in the front yard of a residence in the 4400 block of Paseo, after reaching speeds of 80mph in an effort to evade police. Video by Glenn Rice and John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star

Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police

View More Video