Brain power: Gifted Grandview elementary students win fourth Battle of the Brains

The winner of the Battle of the Brains competition is ... The winner of the fourth Battle of the Brains competition was announced at Union Station to the screams of students from this year’s winning Grandview elementary FOCUS team. The Burns & McDonnell sponsored event will now turn the winners' idea, “The Big Brain Theory,” into a practical attraction at Science City. The winner of the fourth Battle of the Brains competition was announced at Union Station to the screams of students from this year’s winning Grandview elementary FOCUS team. The Burns & McDonnell sponsored event will now turn the winners' idea, “The Big Brain Theory,” into a practical attraction at Science City. John Sleezer and Matt Campbell The Kansas City Star

