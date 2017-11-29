Downtown KC convention hotel slated for 2020 completion after receiving new approvals

More Videos 1:45 86-year-old carjacking victim went out "in a blaze of glory," son says Pause 0:46 Five things to know about Kansas City's newest convention hotel 2:15 Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser 0:25 The 2017 Plaza lighting ceremony for those who don't have a lot of time 2:21 Let the harvest begin. Volunteers flock to a local vineyard to bring in the grapes. 3:26 See what's being considered for KC’s downtown loop 0:50 KCPD Sgt. Kari Thompson says responding fire crews found a man inside who had been shot 4:07 The Star's Editorial Board talks with Vietnam vet John Musgrave 1:20 Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn 3:27 Lamonte McIntyre freed at last Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Five things to know about Kansas City's newest convention center The Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority, an agency that grants tax breaks, approved a slew of new agreements with KC Hotel Property Owner LLC, the new owner of the 800-room project. That paves the way for an expected Jan. 2 groundbreaking for the $322 million project, with an expected completion date of 2020. The Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority, an agency that grants tax breaks, approved a slew of new agreements with KC Hotel Property Owner LLC, the new owner of the 800-room project. That paves the way for an expected Jan. 2 groundbreaking for the $322 million project, with an expected completion date of 2020. Monty Davis and Steve Vockrodt

