Behind the effort to buy washers and dryers for KCMO schools this #GivingTuesday

On this #GivingTuesday, the international holiday celebrating philanthropy held after the Black Friday shopping day, the United Way of Greater Kansas City is once again raising money to purchase washers and dryers for Kansas City Public Schools.

