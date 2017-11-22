Fire ‘kept burning and burning’: Two people die in midtown Kansas City home

More Videos 1:40 Small businesses offer unique shopping experience in Brookside Pause 1:52 Watch Mayor's Christmas Tree lighting in time lapse and slow motion 2:12 Alfredo Garcia remembers Primitivo and the day he was shot while defending a teacher 1:58 KC Streetcar's next destination: Berkley Riverfront 2:09 It's not like 'Schoolhouse Rock': How bills become law in Kansas 1:38 Thieves crash truck into store, drive away with ATM 3:12 Blue Valley North takes Kansas 6A state football title 0:32 Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop 3:26 After win over Arkansas, MU's Drew Lock was most excited he has ever been after a game 0:45 K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Fatal house fire claims two victims The Kansas City Fire Department responded to a fatal house fire at the corner of 42nd and Locust Streets early Wednesday morning. Two residents of the home died after firefighters found them on the first and second floors of the house. The Kansas City Fire Department responded to a fatal house fire at the corner of 42nd and Locust Streets early Wednesday morning. Two residents of the home died after firefighters found them on the first and second floors of the house. John Sleezer and Robert A. Cronkleton The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Fire Department responded to a fatal house fire at the corner of 42nd and Locust Streets early Wednesday morning. Two residents of the home died after firefighters found them on the first and second floors of the house. John Sleezer and Robert A. Cronkleton The Kansas City Star