Firefighter seriously injured after falling off roof of burning home in Kansas City

Firefighter, resident injured in KC house fire A firefighter fell from the roof of a burning home and was transported to an area hospital along with a resident of the house just after noon on Monday in the 3900 block of Flora Avenue in Kansas City. A firefighter fell from the roof of a burning home and was transported to an area hospital along with a resident of the house just after noon on Monday in the 3900 block of Flora Avenue in Kansas City. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

