Firefighter seriously injured after falling off roof of burning home in Kansas City

A firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital when he fell from the roof of a burning home in the 3900 block of Flora Avenue in Kansas City on Monday afternoon, according to the fire department’s spokesman.
Firefighters helped three people escape from the burning home.
A person in the home at the time of the fire also was taken to an area hospital due to smoke inhalation.
The fire was reported 12:06 p.m. Monday, according to fire department spokesman James Garrett. One of the residents was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for smoke inhalation.
Garrett said one firefighter had serious injuries when he fell off the roof. The injuries were not considered life-threatening.
The home was heavily damaged and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
