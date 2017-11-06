HBO’s John Oliver says Missouri-Kansas border war on jobs is the ‘most pointless’

More Videos 0:53 Police say several violent crimes emanate from this one house Pause 2:23 Family and friends of missing Liberty teen still on mission to find her 3:32 Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 0:56 Video shows a tractor trailer crashing on I-435, bursting into flames 0:15 New Kansas City Police Board member Don Wagner looks forward to serving 1:03 Nurse who was set on fire at Ft. Leavenworth talks about her assailant's prison sentence 1:19 5 things to know about Sprint and T-Mobile, which ended their merger talks 0:35 Video shows person of interest in Independence burglary and homicide 1:43 Mom wants ridicule and taunts labeled a hate crime against LGBT youth 1:44 ‘She met the wrong people,’ says mother of missing Liberty teen Desirea Ferris Video Link copy Embed Code copy

HBO's John Oliver pokes fun at Missouri-Kansas war on jobs HBO’s John Oliver makes fun of Missouri-Kansas border war on jobs in his lastest show, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. For the entire episode, see the video below. HBO’s John Oliver makes fun of Missouri-Kansas border war on jobs in his lastest show, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. For the entire episode, see the video below. Last Week Tonight With John Oliver HBO

