‘Seth Strong’: Bonner Springs students honor classmate killed in car crash

The Bonner Springs community is mourning the loss of 18-year-old Seth Davidson, who died Thursday after a car crash on Oct. 21.
The Bonner Springs/Edwardsville Unified School District tweeted the news on Friday.
“It is with deep sorrow that we are reporting the death of Seth Davidson, a senior at BSHS,” the district said. “Our thoughts & prayers are with his family.”
It is with deep sorrow that we are reporting the death of Seth Davidson, a senior at BSHS. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/riP5nX54ge— USD 204 (@USD204) October 27, 2017
According to media reports, Davidson had autism and liked to dress as Batman. Family members told Fox 4 that Davidson had been on life support since the crash.
Fellow classmates observed a moment of silence before Friday’s football game. Some held signs that said, “Seth Strong” or a banner that said, “A true hero is not measured by the size of his strength, but the size of his heart.”
A service will follow a 4 to 7 p.m. visitation Thursday at Maple Hill Funeral Home, 3300 Shawnee Drive, Shawnee.Students also held a vigil Sunday for JayJay Hill, a 17-year-old classmate who was reported to be in critical condition following Saturday’s crash.
Sgt. Heather Brooks of the Bonner Springs Police Department said the crash occurred about 12:30 p.m. in the 12500 block of Kansas Avenue. She said the crash was still under investigation, and she would not say whether more than one vehicle was involved.
A GoFundMe page to help pay Davidson’s family’s medical and funeral expenses had raised $2,550 of a $5,000 goal as of midday Monday.
