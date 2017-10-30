Seth Davidson
‘Seth Strong’: Bonner Springs students honor classmate killed in car crash

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

October 30, 2017 02:11 PM

The Bonner Springs community is mourning the loss of 18-year-old Seth Davidson, who died Thursday after a car crash on Oct. 21.

The Bonner Springs/Edwardsville Unified School District tweeted the news on Friday.

“It is with deep sorrow that we are reporting the death of Seth Davidson, a senior at BSHS,” the district said. “Our thoughts & prayers are with his family.”

According to media reports, Davidson had autism and liked to dress as Batman. Family members told Fox 4 that Davidson had been on life support since the crash.

Fellow classmates observed a moment of silence before Friday’s football game. Some held signs that said, “Seth Strong” or a banner that said, “A true hero is not measured by the size of his strength, but the size of his heart.”

Bonner Springs HS
Bonner Springs High School students remembered classmate Seth Davidson at Friday’s football game.
Bonner Springs/Edwardsville Unified School District

A service will follow a 4 to 7 p.m. visitation Thursday at Maple Hill Funeral Home, 3300 Shawnee Drive, Shawnee.Students also held a vigil Sunday for JayJay Hill, a 17-year-old classmate who was reported to be in critical condition following Saturday’s crash.

Sgt. Heather Brooks of the Bonner Springs Police Department said the crash occurred about 12:30 p.m. in the 12500 block of Kansas Avenue. She said the crash was still under investigation, and she would not say whether more than one vehicle was involved.

A GoFundMe page to help pay Davidson’s family’s medical and funeral expenses had raised $2,550 of a $5,000 goal as of midday Monday.

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

