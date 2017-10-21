Hyperloop: Missouri speed route from KC to STL is top 5 contender, perhaps top 3

More Videos 2:35 Stepson of slain KCK Police Capt. Robert David Melton, prepares for boxing in Guns N’ Hoses charity event Pause 2:20 Time for the city to step up and fix discrimination problems in the fire department, attorney says 1:34 Hyperloop One: Is it possible to travel from Kansas City to St. Louis in 31 minutes? 1:24 Watch as Hyperloop One's system is tested 1:59 Tourette's syndrome didn't stop this Royals player from being successful 1:18 Audio details arrest of robbery suspect after high speed pursuit in KC 2:38 What's next for Lamonte McIntyre, now freed from prison? 1:37 Members share what it's like to live at a hippie commune deep in the Ozarks 1:58 Parents remember son who was killed in a car crash 1:42 Commune co-founder tells why she thinks people are attracted to East Wind Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hyperloop One: Is it possible to travel from Kansas City to St. Louis in 31 minutes? Hyperloop One is an L.A.-based company holding a global challenge, pitting regions against one another to compete for development opportunities. If the technology came to Missouri, according to the company's website, it could take only about 20 minutes to travel from Kansas City to St. Louis along a 240-mile path, assuming no stops are built along the route.

