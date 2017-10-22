This Vietnam veteran’s untold war stories may be keeping him from getting VA benefits

2:24 Here are the KC hot spots in the epidemic of gun thefts Pause

3:02 At 92, WW II pilot returns to the air wearing Army uniform

2:01 A look inside the Messenger Coffee Co. building

1:59 Tourette's syndrome didn't stop this Royals player from being successful

1:24 Watch as Hyperloop One's system is tested

1:34 Hyperloop One: Is it possible to travel from Kansas City to St. Louis in 31 minutes?

2:38 What's next for Lamonte McIntyre, now freed from prison?

3:00 'He has nothing,' attorney says of Lamonte McIntyre starting life as free man

1:47 Candlelight vigil held for Gemesha Thomas to raise suicide awareness