Thousands without power as KC metro remains under tornado watch until 1 a.m. Sunday

Thousands were without power Saturday night after thunderstorms rolled across the Kansas City area, downing trees and power lines.
More than 26,000 people were without power shortly at 9 p.m. according to Kansas City Power & Light. About 21,000 of those customers were in Clay County.
The Kansas City area was under a tornado watch until 1 a.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service issued the watch for an area that included Jackson, Clay, Platte, Cass and Clinton counties in Missouri and Johnson, Wyandotte, Leavenworth and Miami counties in Kansas.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri until 1 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/NfBqMZsR2T— NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) October 14, 2017
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Overland Park KS, Olathe KS, Lenexa KS until 6:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/Ko625rZaRE— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 14, 2017
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Excelsior Springs MO, Richmond MO, Lexington MO until 6:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/MlR5k8zt7Q— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 14, 2017
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Kansas City MO, Independence MO, Liberty MO until 6:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/6Iu1lDMGLR— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 14, 2017
Forecasters had warned of severe storms Saturday evening in the Kansas City area with the possibility of large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. The worst of the storms was predicted to hit between 8 and 11 p.m.
A water rescue was reported in the 500 block of Northwest Barry Road about 5:20 p.m. Multiple calls for downed power lines and trees were reported by 5:45 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service, winds measured at 65 mph were reported at Kansas City Downtown Airport shortly before 6 p.m.
Main threat at this point continues to be with strong to damaging winds. Highest reported so far was 65 mph at KC Downtown Airport.— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 14, 2017
Weather officials urged residents of the region to have a shelter plan in place.
Comments